Where to buy Windows 11 at the best price (save up to 70%)

Planning to buy Windows 11 to improve your computer’s performance? Here’s everything you should know about the new Operating System by Microsoft. Windows 11 is the latest upgrade available for Windows users and, compared to the previous version, it features a great variety of enhancements. With completely new graphics and many security features, the system represents the fastest, safest, and most advanced option for people who work with their PC. Actually, there are also some ways to get Windows 11 for free: anyone who owns a computer running Windows 10 or Windows 8.1 and meeting the minimum requirements is eligible for a free upgrade. On the other hand, if you’re not entitled to the free upgrade you can still get Windows 11 for a very advantageous price. This is possible thanks to Mr Key Shop, a trusted company that has been operating in the software branch for twenty years. The shop is really well-known among users all around the world for offering a wide range of original and high-quality products at a discounted price. You can now buy Windows 11 and save up to 70% on the original price. Let’s have a look at the best ways to get Windows 11.

Windows 11 price

Being Windows 11 so modern and advanced, it obviously comes at a significant price. Fortunately, buying the new system at the full price on the Microsoft official store is not your only option anymore. In fact, you can save on the original price by getting it on Mr Key Shop , which also allows you to purchase Windows 10 for an even lower price then upgrade to Windows 11 for free. This way you’ll be able to save on the price and still enjoy all the many new features included in the last version of the system. Buy Windows 11 on Mr Key shop and you’ll be able to get the Home or the Professional versions for 69.99£ and 79.90£ respectively. Mr Key Shop is a very popular and reliable company that sells the best software on the market at discounted prices. The reliability of the store and the quality of the licenses are also proven by the many verified online reviews and by the amazing 4.9 score on Trustpilot .

Where to buy Windows 11 at the best price

Mr Key Shop is the best choice for users who want to upgrade their computer without wasting money. The catalog includes many versions of Windows Operating Systems (Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7), Microsoft Server products (Windows Server, Windows Server CAL, Windows Server RDS CAL, Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Storage Server) and many antivirus and VPNs for PC, Mac, Android and iOS, which today represent the best way to protect your devices from the latest digital threats when surfing the Internet . You can also buy Office 2021 and the other versions of the suite (Office 2019, Office 2016, Office 2013, Office 2010, Office per Mac) for a very advantageous price. Digital delivery will give you the chance to get your product immediately after purchasing it, directly on your email address and with no shipping fee. You will also receive clear and simple instructions to guide you through the download, installation and activation of your new software. This is also a way to help the environment by reducing the pollution coming with physical transports and with plastic wrappings and packages. On Mr Key Shop you will find original and perpetual licenses, which – in case of computer failure – you’ll be able to reuse on a new device without additional costs. The shop allows customers to choose between safe and verified payment methods and also grants a full money back guarantee, in case of wrong purchase. Last but not least, Mr Key Shop provides his customers with free English-speaking technical support.

How to get Windows 11 for free

As mentioned above, there are some ways to get Windows 11 for free. First of all, Microsoft will let you try for free all the new features included in the upgrade for 30 days. At the end of the trial, you’ll be required to purchase a Windows 11 license. You’ll also have the chance to keep using the system for free, but you’ll have to give up most of the enhancements featured in the latest version and you will not receive the periodical upgrades, including security patches. At this point, you can choose whether to purchase the upgrade at full price on the Microsoft official store or to get it at a 70% discount on Mr Key Shop. Let’s have a look at the available options to download Windows 11 for free.

If you already own a PC running Windows 10 you are eligible for the Windows 11 free upgrade. Otherwise, you can buy Windows 10 for cheap on Mr Key Shop in order to become eligible.

in order to become eligible. If you own a PC that runs Windows 8.1 you’ll be able to upgrade for free as well, as long as you upgrade to Windows 10 first . Just remember to check if your computer is compatible with the new operating system before upgrading.

Free upgrade is no longer available for Windows 7 users. They will necessarily need to buy Windows 10 – unless the pc meets the minimum requirements – in order to become eligible.

Windows 11 features

Compared to the previous Operating System by Microsoft, Windows 11 features a long series of enhancements both in terms of graphics and functionalities. The latest upgrade has been designed to offer many new security features to improve online safety and protect private and corporate data. The new TPM 2.0 security module is intended to protect your files, your privacy and all of the data you type during Internet surfing. The periodic updates provided by Microsoft are also really important because they keep the computer – and everything in it – safe from all the latest Internet threats. A new kind of cryptography has also been implemented to prevent any kind of cyberattack. The new system is perfect for domestic use but also represents a great option for workers. Many new features have been designed to improve remote work and multitasking. Lastly, Windows 11 represents a really good choice for gamers, who will find many new interesting features aimed at improving gaming experience. The system is also compatible with all Android apps. Graphics have been enhanced as well: you’ll be able to check the latest news, the weather and more, directly from the main screen thanks to the new widgets.

Windows 11: minimum requirements

If you decide to upgrade your computer by getting Windows 11, you should check if it’s compatible with the new system first. You can easily do this by using Windows Update, a really useful tool that will help you figure out whether your computer is eligible for the upgrade or not and will also guide you through the download, installation and activation of the system. To do this, you’ll just have to click on the Start button, then on Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. These are the minimum requirements:

Processor : 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC) System firmware : UEFI, Secure Boot capable

: UEFI, Secure Boot capable Memory : at least 4GB RAM

: at least 4GB RAM Storage : at least 64GB

: at least 64GB TPM : 2.0

: 2.0 Display Resolution : high definition (720p)

: high definition (720p) Graphics card : compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

: compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Internet connection: a Microsoft account and Internet connectivity are required

After checking if your PC is compatible with Windows 11 you can choose whether to buy it at full price on the Microsoft website or to get it at a discounted price on Mr Key Shop.

How to Download Windows 11 legally

Let’s have a look at the many options you have to download Windows 11.

Download Windows 11 ISO

The first choice you have is to visit the official Microsoft’s website and create a bootable installation media or generate an ISO file. Just follow these simple steps:

Access the Windows 11 Download page on Microsoft’s website



Select Download Windows 11 Disc Image (ISO) and then Windows 11

and then Set the language on English

Click on Confirm > Download

Double click on the ISO file you downloaded and then on the . exe file

you downloaded and then on the . Click on Next

Media Creation Tool

To download Windows 11 you can also use the Media Creation Tool, which will help you download, install and activate the system in a few steps.

Access the Windows 11 Download page on Microsoft’s website

Click on the button Download Now under the menu “Media Creation Tool”

under the menu “Media Creation Tool” Choose whether to install the system using a USB drive or a DVD

Click on Save

Windows 11 Installation Assistant

You can also take advantage of the precious help provided by Windows 11 Installation Assistant. Here’s how you should do it.

Access the Windows 11 Download page on Microsoft’s website

Click on Download now under the menu Windows 11 Installation Assistant

under the menu Run the . exe file you just downloaded

file you just downloaded Select Accept and Install

Restart your computer

Log into your Microsoft account using your credentials

If you purchase Windows 11 from Mr Key Shop things will be even easier: you will get the link to download the ISO file directly in your mailbox, included in the delivery email.

How to install Windows 11

Installing Windows 11 is really easy. To do it, you can use Windows Update or take advantage of the Installation Assistant once again. Whichever you choose, you’ll just have to follow the instructions of the screen. If you buy Windows 11 on Mr Key Shop you’ll be provided with clear instructions on how to download, install and activate the system.

How to activate Windows 11

At the end of the installation process, you’ll need to activate the system in order to be able to start using it. Click on the Start button and then on Settings > Security > Activation > Update Product Key > Change Product Key.

If you already own a product key for Windows 11 you can digit it and start using the system. On the other hand, if you’re not in possession of a valid product key you can purchase it from Mr Key Shop and save on the official price. You will get your new Operating System on your email address in a few seconds – the clear instructions provided by the store will also show you how to easily activate it.

