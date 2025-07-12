Google Pixel 10 Leaks: Triple Camera, Tensor G5 Chip & More!

Recent leaks have provided a closer look at the highly anticipated Google Pixel 10, revealing key details about its design, hardware, and potential features. Images of a prototype, reportedly sourced from a Chinese auction site, highlight significant advancements, including a redesigned rear camera system and the integration of Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip. These insights offer a clearer picture of what Google’s next flagship smartphone might deliver, sparking interest among tech enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

Design and Camera Upgrades

The leaked images suggest that the Pixel 10 will share a strong resemblance to the Pixel 10 Pro prototype in terms of overall design. However, one of the most striking updates is the inclusion of a triple rear camera setup, a notable improvement over the dual-camera configuration seen in its predecessor. This enhanced camera system is expected to include:

A 5x telephoto lens, allowing users to capture detailed zoom shots with precision.

A wide-angle lens, offering versatility for everyday photography needs.

An ultra-wide lens, ideal for capturing expansive landscapes or group photos.

Another intriguing addition is a new sensor positioned beneath the flash. While its exact purpose remains unconfirmed, speculation suggests it could function as a temperature sensor, similar to the one introduced on the Pixel 9 Pro. If accurate, this feature may unlock advanced capabilities such as thermal imaging or health-related applications, further expanding the phone’s utility beyond traditional smartphone functions.

Tensor G5 Chip: Balancing Efficiency and Performance

At the core of the Pixel 10 lies the Tensor G5 chip, developed using TSMC’s innovative 3nm process technology. This advanced manufacturing process is expected to deliver several key benefits:

Improved energy efficiency, potentially leading to longer battery life for users.

Enhanced heat management, addressing common overheating concerns during intensive tasks.

Despite these advancements, reports indicate that the Tensor G5 may incorporate older CPU cores. While this choice could limit raw performance improvements, the focus on efficiency reflects a broader industry trend toward optimizing power consumption and thermal performance. For users, this translates to a device that remains cooler and more reliable during prolonged use, making it well-suited for both casual and demanding applications.

Prototype Motherboard Reveals Hardware Insights

Additional insights into the Pixel 10’s hardware have emerged from the sale of an engineering prototype motherboard labeled EVT 1.0 (Engineering Validation Test). Although this component represents an early stage of development, it provides valuable clues about the phone’s internal architecture.

The motherboard prominently features the Tensor G5 chip and hints at potential improvements in areas such as heat dissipation and hardware reliability. These refinements suggest that Google is placing a strong emphasis on creating a device that balances performance, durability, and user experience. Such advancements could enhance the Pixel 10’s appeal to a wide range of users, from tech enthusiasts to everyday consumers.

Growing Anticipation Ahead of Launch

With the Pixel 10’s official launch expected in just over a month, anticipation continues to build within the tech community. The recent leaks have fueled speculation about the device’s capabilities, particularly in areas such as photography, performance, and design.

Google’s focus on camera innovation, chip efficiency, and hardware engineering positions the Pixel 10 as a compelling option in the competitive smartphone market. As the launch date approaches, the Pixel 10’s potential to redefine user expectations and set new standards in smartphone technology remains a central topic of discussion. The combination of advanced features and thoughtful design could make it a standout choice for those seeking a premium mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



