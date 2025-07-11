ADO EBIKE Unveils Cost-Effective Folding E-Bike Perfect for City Commuters

As modern cities grow increasingly congested, the demand for lightweight, powerful, and intelligent commuting solutions continues to rise. The ADO Air 20 Pro, one of the most refined electric folding bikes from ADO, offers an ideal combination of cutting-edge e-bike technology, sleek design, and urban mobility. Engineered to elevate the riding experience, the Air 20 Pro is not just a bike—it’s a compact, intelligent companion for everyday freedom.

Smart Dual-Speed Powertrain for Effortless City Riding

At its core, the ADO Air 20 Pro is powered by a BAFANG dual-speed automatic internal gear hub motor, which intuitively shifts gears for smooth acceleration and enhanced hill-climbing capability. Paired with a high-precision torque sensor, the system responds instantly to pedaling force, ensuring a seamless, responsive, and natural riding experience across diverse urban landscapes.

Carbon Belt Drive: Silent, Clean, and Low Maintenance

Replacing traditional chains, the carbon fiber belt drive offers a whisper-quiet, maintenance-free drivetrain with excellent longevity. It eliminates the hassle of oiling, chain rust, or mechanical wear—perfect for commuters who prioritize reliability and simplicity.

Integrated Battery with Extended Range

Designed with a removable seat-tube battery, the Air 20 Pro maintains a clean aesthetic while optimizing weight distribution. It features a 37V 10Ah lithium battery, enabling an impressive range of up to 100km in ECO mode. Whether you’re commuting to work or exploring the city on weekends, range anxiety becomes a thing of the past.

Smart Connectivity and Clear Ride Data

Equipped with a 2.4-inch full-color IPS display, the Air 20 Pro ensures visibility from all angles and under any weather conditions. Through the ADO Smart App, riders can monitor battery status, ride data, trip history, and even perform OTA firmware updates—bringing true digital intelligence to the riding experience.

Urban Safety and Portability

To address the demands of urban traffic, the Air 20 Pro comes with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, delivering responsive and stable stopping power. Its 20-inch city tires and well-tuned suspension ensure grip and comfort on various surfaces, including brick pavements and wet roads. Weighing approximately 18kg and

Featuring a one-step folding design, it’s optimized for portability—ideal for subways, elevators, or office storage.

Multiple Models to Meet Diverse Needs

The Air 20 Pro stands as the premium version of ADO’s Air 20 lineup. Riders looking for an entry-level option can consider the ADO Air 20, while enthusiasts seeking top-tier specs may opt for the ADO Air 20 Ultra, equipped with a larger battery and advanced components. The full series ensures there’s a perfect match for every type of urban rider.

About ADO EBIKE

ADO (A Dece Oasis) is committed to building high-performance intelligent electric bikes that integrate smart drive systems, lightweight designs, and exceptional durability. Our mission is reflected in every product: to empower urban riders to go further, ride smarter, and embrace the freedom of modern mobility.

