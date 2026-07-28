10 Hidden iPhone Tips to Improve Your Daily Experience

Think you’ve mastered your iPhone? Think again. Apple’s flagship device is packed with lesser-known features that can enhance productivity, improve personalization and elevate your overall user experience. From accessibility tools to creative customizations, these hidden gems can redefine the way you use your device. Here are ten features you might not know about, but definitely should. The video below from Proper Honest Tech gives us more details on these tips.

1. Grayscale Mode: Minimize Distractions

Struggling to stay focused? Grayscale mode removes all color from your screen, reducing visual distractions and helping you concentrate on tasks. Found in the Accessibility settings, this feature is ideal for limiting screen time or creating a more focused digital environment. For quick access, you can add a shortcut to the Control Center, allowing you to toggle Grayscale mode on or off effortlessly. This simple adjustment can make a significant difference in how you interact with your device.

2. Zoom While Recording Video

Capturing dynamic footage has never been easier. While recording video, simply hold the shutter button and slide your finger up or down to zoom in or out. This intuitive feature allows you to adjust focus seamlessly without interrupting the recording process. Whether you’re filming a family event or creating content on the go, this tool ensures your videos are both professional and engaging.

3. Handwritten Messages in iMessage

Add a personal touch to your conversations with handwritten messages in iMessage. Turn your phone sideways while in the Messages app to access the handwriting tool. You can create custom notes, sketches, or drawings, making your messages more unique and engaging. This feature is perfect for expressing creativity or adding a heartfelt element to your communication.

4. Custom Widget Stacks for a Cleaner Home Screen

Declutter your Home Screen with custom widget stacks. By dragging widgets of the same size on top of each other, you can create a stack that you can swipe through. This feature not only saves space but also keeps your Home Screen organized and visually appealing. You can even customize the order of widgets in the stack to prioritize the information that matters most, such as weather updates, calendar events, or fitness stats.

5. Weather Insights in Maps

The Maps app isn’t just for navigation, it also provides detailed weather information. By pressing and holding the weather box in the app, you can view conditions at your destination, including temperature, precipitation and wind speed. This feature is especially useful for planning trips, making sure you’re prepared for any weather conditions and making informed travel decisions.

6. Text-to-Speech and Spelling Assistance

The Accessibility settings include a powerful Text-to-Speech tool that can read text aloud or spell out individual words. By allowing “Speak Selection,” you can proofread documents, learn new words, or assist users with visual impairments. This feature is invaluable for students, professionals, or anyone looking to enhance their reading and comprehension experience.

7. Assign Tasks in the Reminders App

Streamline task management with shared reminder lists. In the Reminders app, you can assign tasks to others, making it easier to coordinate responsibilities. Whether it’s a family grocery list, a group project, or a work-related task, this feature simplifies communication and ensures everyone stays on track. By assigning tasks, you can foster collaboration and improve productivity.

8. Siri Suggestions for Reminders

Let Siri help you stay organized with proactive suggestions. Siri can analyze your messages or emails and suggest reminders based on their content. For example, if someone mentions a meeting or deadline, Siri may prompt you to add it to your to-do list. This feature ensures you never miss an important task and helps you manage your schedule more effectively.

9. Blur Faces or Text in Photos

Protect sensitive information in your photos with the “Cleanup” tool in the Photos app. This feature allows you to blur faces, license plates, or other private details before sharing images. It’s a simple yet effective way to maintain privacy while sharing memories. Whether you’re posting on social media or sending photos to friends, this tool ensures your personal information remains secure.

10. Track Symptoms in the Health App

Your iPhone can also support your health management through the Health app’s symptom tracking feature. This tool allows you to securely log and monitor medical symptoms over time, providing valuable insights into your overall well-being. The data can be shared with healthcare providers, offering a clearer picture of your health and allowing more informed medical decisions.

Why These Features Matter

These hidden iPhone features are designed to make your life easier, more organized and more personalized. Whether you’re looking to boost productivity, enhance privacy, or explore new ways to use your device, these tools offer practical solutions for everyday challenges. By taking the time to explore and use these features, you can unlock the full potential of your iPhone and elevate your user experience.

Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on iPhone accessibility features.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



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