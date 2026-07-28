Quickly Find Out Whether Your Phone is Hacked

If you suspect that your phone’s calls or messages are being forwarded without your consent, two simple codes—*#21# and *#62#—can help you identify potential security breaches. These codes work seamlessly on both iPhones and Android devices, providing a quick and reliable way to verify whether your communication privacy has been compromised. By learning how to use these tools effectively, you can take proactive steps to secure your sensitive information and maintain control over your personal data. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

Understanding Call and Message Forwarding

Call and message forwarding is a feature designed to redirect your communications to another number. While this functionality can be convenient in specific scenarios, such as when you’re unavailable to answer calls, it can also be exploited by malicious actors. Hackers may use unauthorized forwarding to intercept your calls or messages, gaining access to sensitive information without your knowledge. This type of breach is particularly concerning because it often occurs silently, leaving you unaware of the intrusion. Regularly checking your phone’s forwarding settings is a critical step in making sure your privacy and protecting your data.

Code #1: *#21# – Check for Active Forwarding

The *#21# code is a diagnostic tool that allows you to check whether your phone’s calls, SMS, or other communication types are being forwarded. When you dial this code, your device will display the forwarding status for various communication channels, including:

Voice calls

Text messages

Data calls

If all forwarding options are marked as “disabled,” your phone is secure. However, if any forwarding is active and you did not authorize it, this could indicate a potential security issue. For example, if voice call forwarding is enabled without your consent, it may mean that someone is intercepting your incoming calls. Identifying and disabling unauthorized forwarding is essential to maintaining your communication privacy.

Code #2: *#62# – Check Forwarding When Unreachable

The *#62# code is specifically designed to check whether your calls or messages are being forwarded when your phone is unreachable. This includes situations where your device is turned off, out of signal range, or in airplane mode. By dialing this code, you can see if communications are being redirected to another number during these scenarios. If the displayed number is unfamiliar or unauthorized, it is a clear indication that your phone’s security may be compromised. Taking immediate action to disable such forwarding is crucial to safeguarding your information.

Steps to Protect Your Phone from Unauthorized Forwarding

To ensure your phone remains secure and free from unauthorized call or message forwarding, follow these essential practices:

Regularly use the *#21# and *#62# codes to check for unauthorized forwarding.

to check for unauthorized forwarding. Disable all forwarding options unless you have intentionally set them up for specific purposes.

unless you have intentionally set them up for specific purposes. Be cautious about sharing your phone number or granting permissions to apps that request access to your communications.

or granting permissions to apps that request access to your communications. Keep your phone’s operating system and security patches up to date to protect against vulnerabilities.

to protect against vulnerabilities. Use strong passwords or biometric authentication to secure your device and prevent unauthorized access.

While Android devices may be more vulnerable to unauthorized forwarding due to their open ecosystem, iPhone users are not immune to such risks. Both platforms require vigilance and regular checks to ensure that your communication settings remain secure.

Universal Compatibility of These Codes

One of the most significant advantages of the *#21# and *#62# codes is their universal compatibility. Whether you use an iPhone or an Android device, dialing these codes will provide the same results. This cross-platform functionality ensures that all users, regardless of their device type, can quickly verify their phone’s communication settings without relying on specialized tools or third-party applications. This simplicity and accessibility make these codes an invaluable resource for maintaining your phone’s security.

The Importance of Communication Privacy

Your phone serves as a central hub for both your personal and professional life, making it a prime target for hackers. Unauthorized call or message forwarding can expose sensitive information, leading to privacy breaches, identity theft, or even financial loss. By regularly using the *#21# and *#62# codes, you can detect potential threats early and take control of your communication privacy. Staying vigilant and proactive is essential in today’s digital landscape, where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated.

Empower Yourself with Simple Security Measures

The *#21# and *#62# codes are straightforward yet powerful tools that empower you to detect unauthorized forwarding on your phone. By incorporating these checks into your routine and following best practices for mobile security, you can maintain control over your communications and protect yourself from potential threats. Remember, safeguarding your sensitive information starts with awareness and proactive measures. Take charge of your phone’s security today to ensure your privacy remains intact.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



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