Hackboard 2 Intel Celeron N4020 mini PC from $140



The Hackboard 2 a powerful and affordable Windows 10 Pro SBC with optional 4G or 5G connectivity has launched via the Crowd Supply website this week priced from $140. Hackboard 2 is a new single-board computer (SBC) designed from the ground up to be one of the most powerful and affordable Windows-capable, Intel-based computers ever, explain its creators.

Hackboard 2 offers optional 4G or 5G connectivity, making an ideal piece of hardware students, teachers, families, makers, and hobbyists alike. Unlike other Linux based mini PCs such as the Raspberry Pi, Hackboard 2 is based on a powerful Intel processor capable of running Windows. Unlike other Intel-based SBCs, Hackboard 2 is incredibly affordable. Although a limited edition version of Hackboard 2 that is preinstalled with Ubuntu Linux will be available only during the Crowd Supply campaign. The hardware is identical it just comes with Linux instead of Windows.

Hackboard 2 specifications:

– SoC – Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core Gemini Lake Refresh processor @ 1.1 GHz / 2.8 GHz (Turbo) with 4MB cache, Intel UHD graphics 600; 6W TDP

– System Memory – 4GB DDR4 RAM

– Storage – 64 GB onboard eMMC flash, 2x NVMe M.2 slots for up to 4 TB additional storage

– Video output

– HDMI 2.0a output up to 4K

– 30-pin eDP connector for 11.6″ to 15.6″ displays

– 6-pin touchscreen interface

– Audio – 3.5 mm CTIA audio jack (stereo + mic); 5-pin stereo speaker connector

– Connectivity

– Gigabit Ethernet

– Wi-Fi 5 up to 1.73 Gbps and Bluetooth 5.1 via Intel AC9560 CNVio card

– Optional 4G or 5G cellular modem

– USB – 3x USB 3.0 ports, 5-pin USB 2.0 header (for camera connection)

– Expansion

– 40-pin GPIO header (RPi-HAT-compatible with pass-through adapter)

– NVMe M.2 B key slot

– NVMe M.2 B & M key slot

– Misc – Power button, LEDs, Heatsink, small cell battery for up to two years BIOS backup, fan connector

– Power Supply

– 12V/3A international power supply

– 10-pin 3.7 V rechargeable battery input connector

– Dimensions – 120 x 80 mm (4x corner mounting holes centered 5 mm from edges)

