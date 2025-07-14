Is tvOS 26 Beta 3 Worth It? New Features You Need To Know

Apple’s tvOS 26 Beta 3 brings a range of updates aimed at improving the Apple TV experience. With features like enhanced user profiles, aesthetic upgrades, and new app functionalities, this update focuses on creating a more intuitive and engaging platform for users. Below is a detailed look at the most notable changes and improvements in a new video from HotshotTek.

User Profiles: Streamlined and Tailored

Managing multiple user profiles has become significantly more efficient with tvOS 26 Beta 3. A redesigned lock screen now allows for quicker and easier switching between accounts, making sure personalized app logins for services such as Netflix, Hulu, and others. This feature is particularly beneficial for households with diverse viewing preferences. Additionally, the upcoming integration with the Apple TV remote app on iPhone will enable automatic profile sign-ins, further simplifying the process and enhancing convenience.

Liquid Glass Design: A Visual Upgrade

Apple has introduced a new “Liquid Glass” design for app icons, giving the Apple TV home screen a sleek and modern appearance. This design, exclusive to Apple TV 4K models, enhances the visual appeal of the interface. Updates to the Podcast app and the newly added Sing app reflect this refined aesthetic. The Liquid Glass design underscores Apple’s commitment to delivering a premium visual experience that complements its hardware.

Sing App: Karaoke Meets Innovation

The new Sing app, integrated into the Apple Music app, transforms your Apple TV into a karaoke hub. By pairing your iPhone as a microphone, the app allows you to mute lyrics and sync them with your vocal tone, creating a more immersive and interactive experience. Users can also use their existing Apple Music playlists, making it easy to host karaoke sessions with friends and family. This feature highlights Apple’s focus on blending entertainment with interactivity, offering a unique way to enjoy music.

Apple TV App: A Cinematic Redesign

The Apple TV app has undergone a visual overhaul, replacing square thumbnails with movie poster-style images. This change creates a more cinematic browsing experience, making it easier to discover new movies and TV shows. The updated layout also provides clearer insights into your favorite content, enhancing both navigation and usability. This redesign aligns with Apple’s goal of making content discovery more engaging and visually appealing.

Screen Saver Customization: More Control

For fans of Apple TV’s aerial screen savers, tvOS 26 Beta 3 introduces the ability to manually select and hide specific options. This added layer of customization allows users to tailor their screensaver experience to their preferences. However, a minor bug affecting screen saver previews has been reported during beta testing. While no new screen savers have been added in this update, the enhanced control over existing options adds a personalized touch to the feature.

Audio Output: Consistent and Reliable

A new feature in tvOS 26 Beta 3 allows users to set a default AirPlay speaker for audio output. This ensures consistent sound quality across your Apple TV experience, whether you’re streaming a movie or listening to music. By eliminating the need to manually select your preferred speaker each time, this update enhances convenience and reliability, making it easier to enjoy your content without interruptions.

FaceTime Translation: Bridging Language Gaps

Real-time translation during FaceTime calls is now available in select languages, making communication more accessible for multilingual users. This feature demonstrates Apple’s commitment to fostering global connectivity and inclusivity, allowing seamless conversations across language barriers. It is a practical addition for users who frequently communicate with friends, family, or colleagues in different languages.

Remote App: Subtle Yet Significant Refinements

The Apple TV remote app for iPhone and Apple Watch has received minor layout adjustments aimed at improving usability. These refinements make navigating the app more intuitive, ensuring a smoother user experience. The “Find My Remote” feature remains a reliable tool for locating misplaced remotes, helping users spend less time searching and more time enjoying their content. These updates, while subtle, contribute to a more streamlined and efficient remote control experience.

Additional Insights

The beta version is stable and suitable for general use, with minimal bugs reported during testing.

An official release is anticipated in the fall, likely coinciding with the launch of the next iPhone.

Enhancing the Apple TV Experience

tvOS 26 Beta 3 represents Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine and enhance the Apple TV platform. From personalized user profiles and aesthetic upgrades to innovative features like karaoke integration and real-time translation, this update offers a range of improvements designed to make your interaction with Apple TV more engaging and efficient. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a tech enthusiast, these updates provide practical enhancements that elevate your entertainment experience.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



