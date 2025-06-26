Apple TV Gets Better: tvOS 26 Beta 2 Hands-On

Apple has released tvOS 26 Beta 2, introducing a range of updates designed to refine the Apple TV experience. This latest beta focuses on enhancing the user interface, expanding Apple Music Sing capabilities, improving audio performance, and even hinting at potential new hardware. If you own an Apple TV, particularly the 4K second or third generation, these updates are tailored to elevate your entertainment experience, making it more immersive and user-friendly. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us more details on the tvOS 26 Beta 2.

Refined Interface: A Modern and Intuitive Design

The tvOS 26 Beta 2 brings noticeable improvements to the interface, blending functionality with aesthetics to create a more seamless user experience. Key updates include:

A redesigned update notification banner with improved proportions and detailed text, making sure you stay informed about system changes.

An upgraded top shelf with a liquid glass effect, offering a sleek, semi-transparent design that enhances app previews.

Refreshed visuals in the Apple TV app, including updated movie posters and streamlined category displays, making it easier to browse and discover content.

These changes aim to simplify navigation while delivering a visually appealing experience, whether you’re exploring new releases or managing your library. The modernized design reflects Apple’s commitment to blending form and function.

Apple Music Sing: A More Engaging Karaoke Experience

Apple Music Sing receives significant upgrades in this beta, transforming it into a more interactive and versatile feature for music enthusiasts. Noteworthy enhancements include:

A dedicated “Sing” icon on the top shelf, integrating karaoke functionality directly into the Apple Music app for easier access.

The ability to use your iPhone as a microphone, offering a personalized and dynamic singing experience.

New controls such as reverb adjustments, song categorization, and mic muting options, providing greater flexibility during karaoke sessions.

These updates cater to a wide range of users, from casual singers to dedicated music lovers, making Apple Music Sing a standout feature for social gatherings or solo performances.

Enhanced Audio: Dolby Atmos 9.1.6 for Immersive Sound

For users of the Apple TV 4K (2nd and 3rd generation), tvOS 26 Beta 2 introduces support for Dolby Atmos 9.1.6 audio. This advanced format delivers a richer and more immersive sound experience, particularly for home theater setups. Whether you’re watching an action-packed movie or streaming your favorite music, the enhanced audio quality ensures a more engaging and cinematic experience. This update underscores Apple’s focus on delivering premium sound performance for its users.

Expanded Functionality: Updates to the iPhone Remote App

The iPhone remote app has been updated to provide greater control over your Apple TV. One of the most notable changes is the ability to turn your Apple TV on and off directly from your phone. This small yet impactful feature simplifies device management, eliminating the need for a physical remote and making it easier to control your Apple TV from anywhere in your home. This update highlights Apple’s commitment to convenience and user-friendly design.

Library Enhancements: Improved Access to Your Content

The library section of the Apple TV app has been updated to offer full visibility of all movie posters. This improvement ensures that your entire collection is easily accessible, allowing you to quickly find and revisit your favorite titles. The updated layout prioritizes clarity and ease of navigation, making it simpler to explore your library and discover hidden gems. This change is particularly beneficial for users with extensive collections.

Potential Hardware Updates: Clues in the Code

Hints of potential new Apple TV hardware have been discovered within the code of tvOS 26 Beta 2. While no official announcements have been made, these subtle indications suggest that Apple may be preparing to expand its product lineup. This aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance its ecosystem. While details remain speculative, the possibility of new hardware adds an extra layer of excitement to this update.

Additional Improvements: Accessibility and Stability

tvOS 26 Beta 2 also includes several updates aimed at improving the overall user experience. These enhancements focus on accessibility, personalization, and system performance:

Refined accessibility features to better support users with specific needs, making sure a more inclusive experience.

Enhanced Apple Intelligence recommendations, offering more personalized content suggestions based on your viewing habits.

Improved system stability, delivering smoother performance and reducing interruptions during use.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s dedication to creating a seamless and reliable platform for all users, regardless of their individual needs or preferences.

A Comprehensive Update for Apple TV Users

tvOS 26 Beta 2 introduces a variety of updates that enhance the Apple TV experience across multiple areas. From a more polished and intuitive interface to expanded Apple Music Sing features and advanced Dolby Atmos support, this beta caters to a diverse range of user needs. The addition of improved remote functionality and library enhancements further solidifies Apple TV’s position as a leading entertainment platform. While the hints of new hardware remain speculative, the current updates provide plenty of reasons to explore this release. If you own a compatible device, these changes are worth exploring to elevate your viewing and listening experience.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



