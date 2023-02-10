Apple HomePod 2 teardown by iFixit

Earlier this month Apple officially made available their second generation speaker in the form of the Apple HomePod 2, making it available to purchase priced at $299 or £299 depending on your location. The latest generation HomePod features a wealth of new tweaks and enhancements over the first generation and will automatically understand its location in a room by using its microphones to listen for sound reflections. If you are interested in learning more about the technology that Apple has included in their latest HomePod 2 speaker, you will be pleased to know that iFixit has wasted no time tearing it apart.

“Four years ago we did a teardown of Apple’s first smart speaker, the HomePod, and to say that teardown was excruciating would be an understatement. Well, today we have the Second Generation HomePod on the teardown table, we’ve got our ultrasonic cutter on standby just in case and we’re going to dig in and see just how much of a repairability nightmare it’s going to be.”

Apple HomePod 2

Check out the full Apple HomePod 2 teardown by the iFixit team embedded below to learn more about the internal workings of the latest HomePod 2 speaker. Apple has equipped their latest speaker with a 4″ woofer with 20 mm p-p excursion, with custom amplifier, horn-loaded, five beam-forming tweeter array, each with custom amplifier, four beam-forming microphone array and internal low-frequence microphone for woofer calibration.

Original HomePod teardown 2018

Source : iFixit





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals