The new Apple HomePod 2 is now available to buy, the device is now available in the UK and it will also be available in various other countries today.

The second generation Apple HomePod retails for £299 in the UK and for $299 in the USA and it gets a range of updates over the original device.

With a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh fabric and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge, the new HomePod boasts a beautiful design that complements any space. HomePod is available in white and midnight, a new colour made with 100 percent recycled mesh fabric, with a colour-matched woven power cable.

HomePod delivers incredible audio quality, with rich, deep bass and stunning high frequencies. A custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, powerful motor that drives the diaphragm a remarkable 20mm, built-in bass-EQ mic, and beamforming array of five tweeters around the base all work together to achieve a powerful acoustic experience. The S7 chip is combined with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio that maximises the full potential of its acoustic system for a groundbreaking listening experience.

You can find out more details about the new Apple HomePod 2 over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





