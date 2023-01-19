New Apple HomePod 2 gets official

Apple has unveiled its new HomePod 2 or HomePod second generation, this is a new larger HomePod than the Homepod Mini and it comes with some new features over the first generation device.

The new Apple HomePod 2 comes with an updated design over the first-generation HomePod, this includes a temperature and humidity sensor and more.

The new model comes with Sound Recognition which can listen for alarms from smoke and carbon monoxide sensors and send you a notification on your iPhone.

“Leveraging our audio expertise and innovations, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With the popularity of HomePod mini, we’ve seen growing interest in even more powerful acoustics achievable in a larger HomePod. We’re thrilled to bring the next generation of HomePod to customers around the world.”

With a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh fabric and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge, the new HomePod boasts a beautiful design that complements any space. HomePod is available in white and midnight, a new colour made with 100 percent recycled mesh fabric, with a colour-matched woven power cable.

You can find out more details about the new Apple HomePod 2 over at Apple’s website at the link below, the device is available to order today and it will be available from the 3rd of February. The second generation Apple HomePod costs £299 in the UK and $299 in the USA.

Source Apple





