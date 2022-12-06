Apple Homepod Mini headed to more countries 13th December

Apple has announced that it will launch its HomePod Mini in some more countries on the 13th of December 2022.

The new countries will include Finland, Norway, and Sweden, and the device will retail for €109 or 1,249 Norwegian or Swedish Krone.

Apple announced today that the HomePod mini will be available in Norway on 13 December for only NOK 1,249. HomePod mini has impressive sound, has the intelligence of Siri to get things done, and delivers a comfortable, practical and user-friendly smart home experience. HomePod mini is only 8.4 cm high and is packed with innovative technology and advanced software, which together with digital sound creates an immersive 360-degree sound experience. HomePod mini is available in white, blue, orange, yellow and star gray and features color-matched details throughout the design, including the mesh fabric, backlit touchpad, volume icons and braided power cable.

HomePod mini offers an incredible acoustic experience through digital sound. In order to create impressive sound from a compact device, the Apple S5 chip runs advanced software that analyzes the music. It uses complex real-time adjustments to optimize strength and dynamic range, and to control the movements of the speaker driver and passive elements in real-time. HomePod mini has a full-frequency driver element, neodymium magnet and two damping, passive elements that enable it to reproduce deep bass and crystal-clear treble.

The HomePod Mini will come in a choice of colors including orange, yellow, white, blue, and space gray, you can find out more information at the link below.

