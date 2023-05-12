Apple AR Headset may be delayed until second half of 2023

We previously hears some rumors that the Apple AR Headset would be launching in Early 2023, sometime in the first quarter. There were some rumors that suggested we may see the device in January 2023.

According to a recent report, the launch of the new Apple AR device may be delayed until the second half of 2023.

The news comes in a report from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has said that the delay of the device could be due to software issues.

The mass shipment schedule of components is still likely 1H23/2Q23, but due to postponed mass shipment schedule of the end product, Apple MR headset shipment forecast in 2023 will likely be less than 500k units, which is lower than the market consensus of 800k-1,200k units. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 4, 2022

There was supposed to be an Apple media event in January to announce the new Apple AR headset, this has most probably been changed to later in the year.

If the device is going to launch in the second half of 2023, then we will probably see it made official at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 which will take place in June. As soon as we get some more information about the device and a possible release date, we will let you know.

Apple has a lot of new devices expected to launch next year, there are some new Macs powered by the new M2 Max processors, plus new iPad, and of course the iPhone 15 range as well.

