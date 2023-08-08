Apple AR Headset expected to launch January 2023

The last thing we heard about the Apple AR Headset was that the device would launch in early 2023 and now according to a recent report, it could launch in January 2023.

According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch its new AR Headset in January 2023. This is based on information that has been obtained from Apple’s supply chain.

Apple is working on a number of AR and VR devices and this will be the first of these new devices that are coming in 2023.

Apple has a wide range of new products coming over the next 12 to 18 months, this year we will get to see the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets. Plus a new range of Macs with Apple’s silicon processors, this year Apple will switch all of its Macs to their own silicon processors.

There are also some new iPads coming this year and there will be a wide range of new Apple devices coming next year with the new AR headset being the first one.

As soon as we get some details about this new AR headset and also the new VR headsets and other AR and VR devices that the company is working on, we will let you know.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Insider

