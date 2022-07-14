Apple AR Headset could launch in early 2023

Apple is working on a number of VR and AR devices, according to a recent report, the new Apple AR Headset is expected to launch in early 2023.

The news comes in a report from ET News has revealed that Apple is planning to launch the device early next year.

Apple is launching an extended reality (XR) device early next year. The domestic parts·equipment industry has started preparing for mass production of XR parts. Apple has already started development of2ndgen product after their preparations for the release of the 1st gen XR device next year. It is expected that the domestic cooperative ecosystem will grow significantly.

Apple is expected to release this new AR Headset in 2023 and then their second AR and VR devices in 2024, they have a number of different devices in development.

It is expected that Apple’s first XR device to be released as a product specialized for entertainment and games. The 1st gen product is expected to focus on significance in testing the metaverse headset to prepare the better version as 2nd gen XR device that will be released soon after.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about exactly what Apple has planned for its new AR and VR devices. As soon as we get some more details on the hardware and what features they will come with, we will let you know.

Source ET News, MacRumors

