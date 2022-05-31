Apple AR Headset not expected at WWDC

Geeky Gadgets

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Apple AR Headset, the last news was that Apple was showing the device off internally.

It has not been clear when this new AR device will be made official, although according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we will have to wait until 2023 to see the device.

 

Kuo, then went on to explain that we will have to wait until next year before the new Apple AR Headset is launched.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this new AR device from Apple, the company is apparently working on a number of AR and VR devices.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference takes place between the 6th and 10th of June, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what they have planned for the event.

