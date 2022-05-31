Apple AR Headset not expected at WWDC

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Apple AR Headset, the last news was that Apple was showing the device off internally.

It has not been clear when this new AR device will be made official, although according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we will have to wait until 2023 to see the device.

(1/2)

It still takes some time before Apple AR/MR headset enters mass production, so I don’t think Apple will release MR headset and rumored realityOS at WWDC this year. Apple’s competitors worldwide can’t wait to see the hardware spec and OS design for Apple’s AR/MR headset. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 31, 2022

Kuo, then went on to explain that we will have to wait until next year before the new Apple AR Headset is launched.

(2/2) I’m sure that if Apple announces AR/MR headset and its OS at WWDC, competitors will immediately kick off copycat projects and happily copy Apple’s excellent ideas, and hit the store shelves before Apple launches in 2023. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 31, 2022

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this new AR device from Apple, the company is apparently working on a number of AR and VR devices.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference takes place between the 6th and 10th of June, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what they have planned for the event.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Hammer & Tusk

