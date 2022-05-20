Apple AR Headset being shown off internally

We have been hearing rumors about Apple’s new AR and VR devices for some time, Apple has apparently been showing off an Apple AR Headset internally.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that Apple has been showing the device off to the company’s board.

Apple is rumored to be working on a couple of AR and VR devices, it is not clear as yet which device they have been showing off to their board of directors. It is said to feature a combination of AR and VR and Apple is currently developing a new OS for these devices.

the new OS for Apple’s AR and VR devices is rumored to be called rOS, exactly what the software will be like is not known as yet.

The company is said to be using some high-end hardware in these new AR and VR devices, they will be powered by Apple Silicon processors, these are the same processors that are used in the Apple Mac range.

According to Mark Gurman, the first model of these new devices will feature both AR and VR, so it could be some sort of headset. Apple ate also working on their Apple AR Glasses which have been in development for a while.

It is not exactly clear when Apple will launch its first new Apple AR Headset and VR devices, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Hammer & Tusk

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals