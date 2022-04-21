Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 public beta 2

We have seen a wide range of new betas from Apple this week, the latest one is a new public beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.4 public beta 2.

The macOS Monterey 12.4 public beta 2 software is now available for public beta testers to try out and it is basically the same software that was released to developers earlier this week.

Apple also released a number of other betas as well, this included iPadOS 15.5, iOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6, these were released to developers and also to public beta testers.

This update appears to include a number of bug fixes and also performance improvements for the Mac. If you are using Universal Control on your Mac then it will only work with this beta if you have iPadOS 15.5 beta installed on your iPad.

As yet there are no details on when the new macOS Monterey 12.4 software will be released, it will be a little while as this is only the second beta in the series.

We are expecting the final version of macOS Monterey 12.4 to be released sometime next month, it should be made available before Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place in June. We are expecting to find out more details about macOS 13 at this event.

The new macOS Monterey 12.4 public beta 2 is now available for public beta testers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s public beta testing program at the link below.

