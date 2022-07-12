What’s new in iOS 16 public beta 1 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16 public beta 1 for the iPhone, they also re-released iOS 16 developer beta 3 at the same time.

This new public beta of iOS 16 is the same as the latest developer beta of the software and now we get to find out what is new in this latest release.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 16 public beta 1 software and also the latest developer beta.

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features coming ton the iPhone with iOS 16, we are expecting to see more added before the final version of the software is released.

The new iOS 16 public beta 1 is now available to try out, you can find out more details about it over at Apple’s public beta website. You can also find out how to install it on your device here.

Apple also released iPadOS 16 public beta 1, macOS 13 Ventura public beta 1, and watchOS 9 public beta 1 at the same time.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range of devices. There will be four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 4 Max, plus the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

