How to install iOS 16 Public Beta 1 (Video)

Apple has now released its first public beta of iOS 16, iOS 16 Public Beta 1 and it is now available for public beta testers to download.

If you want to try the new public beta of iOS 16 out, you will need to sign up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can find out more details about it here.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new iOS 16 public beta and it also explains how you can install the software on your iPhone.

As we can see from the video it is pretty easy to sign up and install the public beta on your iPhone and test it out before its release later this year. Make sure you backup your iPhone before you install the public beta on your device.

The new iOS 16 public beta brings a range of new features to the iPhone, including the new Lock Screen which is designed to be completely customizable. Apple is also launching a range of new widgets for the Lock Screen on the iPhone.

There is also the new Lockdown Mode which will protect you devicei f it is facing a security threat or cyber-attack and more.

Apple will also bring a range of updates and new features to its existing range of apps, this will include Mail, Safari, Maps, FaceTime, and more. we are expecting the final version of iOS 16 in September along with the new iPhone 14.

