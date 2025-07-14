Galaxy Z Fold 7: Is This Samsung’s Best Foldable Yet?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents a significant evolution in foldable smartphone technology. With its refined design, enhanced performance, and improved usability, it aims to set a new benchmark for foldable devices. However, the removal of S Pen support introduces a notable shift that may polarize users. The video below from Sakitech explores the key features, upgrades, and compromises of Samsung’s latest flagship foldable.

Design and Build: Slimmer, Lighter, and More Durable

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 redefines portability and durability in foldable smartphones. Its thinner and lighter profile makes it more convenient to carry, while the ultra-thin hinge design enhances both aesthetics and functionality. Samsung has reinforced the device with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, and an armor aluminum frame. These materials provide superior resistance to scratches and drops, making sure the phone can endure the demands of everyday use. The attention to detail in the build quality reflects Samsung’s commitment to creating a robust yet elegant device.

Display: Bigger, Brighter, and Smarter

The Z Fold 7’s display technology takes a significant leap forward. The 8-inch inner display offers a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, making it one of the brightest screens on the market. This ensures excellent visibility, even in direct sunlight. The 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate delivers smooth scrolling and fluid animations, enhancing the overall user experience.

The 6.5-inch outer display is now wider, improving usability when the device is folded. Customizable aspect ratios allow users to optimize the screen for multitasking, gaming, or streaming, offering a tailored experience for various applications. These enhancements make the Z Fold 7 a versatile device for both productivity and entertainment.

Camera System: Elevating Mobile Photography

Samsung has made substantial improvements to the camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The centerpiece is a 200 MP main sensor, a significant upgrade from the 50 MP sensor in its predecessor. This delivers sharper, more detailed photos, even in challenging lighting conditions. The camera system is complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, providing versatility for capturing a wide range of scenes.

For selfies and video calls, the device features two 10 MP front-facing cameras—one on the outer display and another on the inner punch-hole display. Both cameras offer wider angles, making them ideal for group selfies or high-quality video conferencing. These upgrades position the Z Fold 7 as a strong contender for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite

At the heart of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which delivers faster speeds and improved energy efficiency. Benchmark tests indicate a noticeable performance boost compared to its predecessor, making the device well-suited for demanding tasks such as gaming, multitasking, and video editing.

The Z Fold 7 offers multiple storage configurations to cater to diverse user needs:

256 GB and 512 GB models with 12 GB of RAM

A 1 TB variant with 16 GB of RAM

These options ensure that users can choose a model that aligns with their storage and performance requirements, whether for everyday use or professional tasks.

Battery and Charging: Efficient and Flexible

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery, which benefits from the energy efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This combination ensures longer battery life, even during intensive usage. The device supports multiple charging methods, including:

25W wired fast charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

These versatile options allow users to recharge quickly or share power with other devices, making the Z Fold 7 adaptable to various scenarios.

Software and Features: Optimized for Multitasking

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on One UI 8.0, built on top of Android 16, and introduces software enhancements tailored to its foldable design. Split-view multitasking enables seamless use of multiple apps on the larger inner display, while refined Galaxy AI features enhance performance and usability.

Personalization options, such as new wallpapers and Always-On Display customization, allow users to make the device uniquely their own. These software improvements ensure that the Z Fold 7 not only looks modern but also delivers a user-friendly experience.

Notable Changes: Gains and Trade-Offs

One of the most discussed changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the removal of S Pen support. While this decision contributes to the device’s slimmer and lighter design, it may disappoint users who relied on the S Pen for productivity tasks. However, the wider outer display and larger inner screen compensate by enhancing usability for work, gaming, and entertainment. This trade-off highlights Samsung’s focus on balancing innovation with practicality, making sure the device appeals to a broad audience.

Biometrics and Security: Fast and Reliable Access

The Z Fold 7 incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, providing quick and secure access. Additionally, face recognition offers an alternative unlocking method, making sure convenience and flexibility. These biometric options enhance the device’s security while maintaining ease of use, making it a reliable choice for everyday tasks.

Final Thoughts: A Refined Foldable Experience

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers meaningful advancements in design, performance, and functionality, solidifying its position as a leader in the foldable smartphone market. While the removal of S Pen support may divide opinions, the device’s enhanced displays, powerful processor, and versatile camera system make it a compelling option for those seeking innovative technology. The Z Fold 7 exemplifies Samsung’s dedication to innovation, offering a refined and versatile foldable experience that caters to a wide range of users.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



