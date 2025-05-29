The BIGGEST iPhone Fold Leaks Yet: What We Know

Apple is preparing to enter the foldable phone market with its first foldable iPhone, rumored to debut in 2026. Speculation suggests the device, potentially named the iPhone Fold or iPhone 18 Fold, will showcase advanced technology and a premium design. Here are the five most significant details about this highly anticipated release in a new video from Matt Talks Tech.

Design and Display

Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to offer two size options, with internal displays measuring 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches when fully unfolded. These dimensions are comparable to an iPad Mini, delivering a compact, tablet-like experience. When folded, the external display is estimated to range between 5.5 and 6 inches, depending on the model.

The device is rumored to feature a book-like design, allowing it to open and close seamlessly, much like a traditional book. This design ensures a smooth transition between phone and tablet modes, aligning with Apple’s reputation for sleek, user-friendly products. The foldable iPhone’s design is expected to prioritize portability without compromising on functionality, making it a versatile option for users seeking both a smartphone and a tablet in one device.

Crease-Free Technology

One of the standout innovations Apple is reportedly developing is a solution to the screen crease issue that affects many foldable phones. The foldable iPhone is expected to incorporate a liquid hydraulic hinge, designed to minimize or delay the appearance of creases on the display.

This advanced hinge mechanism not only enhances durability but also improves the overall folding experience. By addressing this common challenge, Apple aims to differentiate its foldable device from competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. The crease-free technology could set a new standard for foldable devices, offering users a smoother and more visually appealing display over time.

Enhanced Security Features

Apple’s commitment to security and usability is evident in the rumored features of the foldable iPhone. The device may reintroduce Touch ID, integrated into a side-mounted power button for added convenience and accessibility.

Additionally, the foldable iPhone is expected to include a hole-punch front camera for the external display and an under-display camera for the internal screen. These design choices aim to maximize screen space while maintaining Apple’s high standards for privacy and security. On the back, the camera system is rumored to be mid-range, positioned between the standard and Pro iPhone models. This balance ensures a competitive camera experience without significantly increasing the device’s cost.

Battery and Power Management

Battery performance is a critical factor for foldable devices, and Apple appears to be addressing this challenge with innovative solutions. The foldable iPhone is rumored to feature a carbon battery, which offers greater efficiency and longevity compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Complementing this is the new C1 power management chip, designed to optimize energy usage and extend battery life. Together, these advancements aim to ensure a reliable and long-lasting user experience, even with the increased power demands of a foldable device. These improvements could make the foldable iPhone a practical choice for users who rely on their devices for extended periods without frequent charging.

Pricing and Release Timeline

The foldable iPhone is expected to come with a premium price tag, estimated between $2,000 and $2,500. This pricing aligns it with other high-end foldable devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. While the cost may limit its accessibility, it reflects the advanced technology and design Apple is bringing to the market.

The device is rumored to launch in late 2026, likely during Apple’s traditional September release event. This timeline gives Apple ample time to refine the product and ensure it meets the high expectations of its user base. If successful, the foldable iPhone could establish itself as a benchmark for innovation in the foldable phone market.

