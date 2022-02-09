Mophie folding MagSafe iPhone stand $40

As well as introducing their new 15w 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging station capable of charging three Apple devices at the same time. Mophie has also launch their new MagSafe folding iPhone stand. Although there doesn’t seem to be any internal battery or way to connect a power supply to the stand.

Priced at $40 the folding iPhone stand is now available exclusively from Apple stores with a part number of 409908962. Check out the video below to learn more about its design, form and functionality.

Features of the new Mophie folding MagSafe iPhone stand :

– Built-in magnets work seamlessly with Apple MagSafe.

– Two metal hinges allow you to adjust to any comfortable angle.

– Premium fabric finish and vegan logo badge elevate the stand’s look and feel.

– Conveniently holds your device in portrait mode or landscape mode.

– Folds down to a slim 0.6”, so it fits into almost any purse or bag.

– Its small footprint and strong hold make it ideal for any situation where you need to see your phone.

“The mophie portable stand with MagSafe magnetically holds your iPhone at the perfect viewing angle, in portrait or landscape mode. You’ll never miss a text or notification. It’s also the perfect companion for long video chats or just streaming movies.

The stand offers an adjustable viewing angle with two metal hinges, and the premium fabric finish looks great on any tabletop. Plus, it folds up into a compact, slim package when you’re on-the-go. In the coffee shop, hotel, airport, or at work, it’s the must-have iPhone accessory.”

Source : Mophie

