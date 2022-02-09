Mophie MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless travel charger

Mophie has introduced a new MagSafe wireless travel charger capable of providing up to 15w to three devices simultaneously. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe can instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub. Offering a magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with any MagSafe enabled iPhone.

Charge 3 devices at the same time

Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro all from one small handy wireless travel charger that can be packed away in its travel case. The dedicated AirPods Pro or AirPods charging spot ensures charging always starts when you place your device. While the built-in, magnetic charger flips up to hold your Apple Watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Apple’s Nightstand Mode.

15w wireless travel charger

“Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.”

“Ditch your tangle of cables and consolidate your charging. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe includes a USB-C cable, carrying case, and wall adapter so you’re ready to charge it all out of the box.”

Mophie wireless charger case

Source : Mophie

