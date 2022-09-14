Nexode 140W Charger features dual USB-C ports $150

If you are in the market for a mobile fast charger to help keep your phone, laptop, tablet or other devices battery topped up during the day, you might be interested in the new Nexode 140W Charger offering multiple ports in the form of 2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A.

The new 140W USB-C Charger is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon and the official Ugreen online store priced at $150. Check out the video embedded below to learn more about the powerful wall socket charger equipped with 2 USB-C ports.

“The Nexode 140W USB-C Charger, providing the right amount of power to three ports is easier than before. Compared to other single-port 140 W chargers, the Nexode 140 W has 2 type-C ports providing the ability to fast charge two 14-inch laptops simultaneously. Featuring the latest in power distribution, the Nexode 140 W Charger intelligently distributes the appropriate amount of energy to your device, extending the battery life of your device. Consumers will be welcomed with additional ease of mind know that Ugreen’s Thermal Guard system scans temperatures 800 times per second, providing first-rate protection from overheating.”

140W USB-C Charger

“Portability is important, especially during a time where remote work is becoming more prevalent. The Nexode 140 W Charger is 22% smaller than Apple chargers of equivalent wattage, making the 140 W particularly easier to pack and carry, and a better companion for consumer charging needs. GaN, or Gallium Nitride, is the latest in semiconductor compounds with useful applications in radars, satellites, lasers, and now, chargers. With the inclusion of the GaN chips, Nexode chargers provide higher conversion efficiency, smaller size, and better heat dissipation than before.”

Source : UGreen

