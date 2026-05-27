How Modular Claude Code Frameworks Fix Hermes AI Scalability Issues

The Hermes AI agent system has quickly become a standout in the AI development space, earning 40,000 GitHub stars in just 46 days. Its appeal lies in features like memory systems for efficient data handling, identity layers for personalized interactions and self-learning loops that enable ongoing improvement. However, as Simon Scrapes explores, these pre-built capabilities come with limitations, particularly in scalability and customization. To address these challenges, developers are increasingly turning to modular frameworks like Claude Code to rebuild Hermes’ core functionalities, creating systems tailored to specific needs while maintaining its efficiency and adaptability.

In this deep dive, you’ll gain insight into how Claude Code enables developers to overcome Hermes’ constraints. Explore how modular architectures enhance scalability, support multi-client environments and improve long-term security. Learn how tailored identity layers and advanced memory systems can address diverse workflows and complex operational demands. By examining these strategies, you’ll better understand how rebuilding Hermes in Claude Code offers a more flexible and future-ready approach to AI system design.

Why Hermes Gained Popularity

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Hermes AI achieved rapid adoption, earning 40,000 GitHub stars in just 46 days, surpassing other AI systems like OpenClaw.

Key features of Hermes include advanced memory systems, identity layers for personalized interactions and self-learning loops for continuous improvement.

Despite its popularity, Hermes faces challenges in scalability, customization and security, limiting its suitability for complex or multi-client environments.

Custom-built AI systems offer greater flexibility, scalability and control, addressing limitations of pre-built solutions like Hermes.

Rebuilding Hermes features in modular frameworks like Claude Code allows developers to overcome its weaknesses while retaining its strengths, making sure adaptability and long-term functionality.

Hermes has become a benchmark for AI agent systems due to its robust functionality and intuitive design. Its standout features include:

Memory Systems: These systems enable efficient data storage and retrieval, making sure smooth and uninterrupted operations.

These systems enable efficient data storage and retrieval, making sure smooth and uninterrupted operations. Identity Layers: These layers assist personalized interactions, tailoring responses to individual users or specific contexts.

These layers assist personalized interactions, tailoring responses to individual users or specific contexts. Self-Learning Loops: These loops empower the system to improve its performance over time without requiring manual adjustments.

These features make Hermes a compelling choice for developers seeking to implement AI solutions quickly and effectively. However, as its adoption has grown, so too have concerns about its limitations, particularly in scenarios requiring greater flexibility or scalability.

Challenges of Pre-Built AI Systems

While pre-built systems like Hermes offer convenience and speed, they also come with inherent trade-offs that can hinder long-term functionality and adaptability. Key challenges include:

Architectural Limitations: Pre-built systems often come with embedded assumptions that may not align with specific use cases. For example, while self-learning loops can enhance efficiency, they may lead to errors or inefficiencies if not paired with robust external validation mechanisms.

Pre-built systems often come with embedded assumptions that may not align with specific use cases. For example, while self-learning loops can enhance efficiency, they may lead to errors or inefficiencies if not paired with robust external validation mechanisms. Security Vulnerabilities: As seen in cases like OpenClaw, pre-built systems can be susceptible to malicious package integrations, raising concerns about the security and reliability of such platforms.

As seen in cases like OpenClaw, pre-built systems can be susceptible to malicious package integrations, raising concerns about the security and reliability of such platforms. Scalability Constraints: Hermes struggles to support multi-client or multi-brand environments, making it less suitable for organizations with diverse workflows or complex operational requirements.

These challenges underscore the trade-offs associated with pre-built systems, particularly when compared to more customizable and scalable alternatives.

Gain further expertise in Hermes AI by checking out these recommendations.

Advantages of Custom AI Systems

Custom-built AI systems provide a tailored approach that addresses many of the limitations associated with off-the-shelf solutions. By using a modular design, developers can achieve greater flexibility, scalability and control. Key advantages include:

Customizable Identity Layers: These layers can be designed to support shared brand contexts and multi-client environments, simplifying the management of diverse workflows.

These layers can be designed to support shared brand contexts and multi-client environments, simplifying the management of diverse workflows. Enhanced Memory Systems: Advanced memory systems can incorporate meaning-based search capabilities, allowing for context-driven information retrieval rather than relying solely on keyword matching. This improves efficiency and long-term recall.

Advanced memory systems can incorporate meaning-based search capabilities, allowing for context-driven information retrieval rather than relying solely on keyword matching. This improves efficiency and long-term recall. Scalable Skill Systems: Modular components can replace redundant functionalities, making sure the system evolves in line with organizational needs and technological advancements.

These features make custom systems more adaptable and better suited to meet the unique demands of organizations, particularly those with complex or evolving requirements.

Hermes vs Custom Systems: Weighing the Trade-Offs

Deciding between Hermes and a custom-built AI system requires careful consideration of both immediate needs and long-term objectives. Here’s a comparison of the two approaches:

Hermes: Offers rapid deployment and ease of use, making it an excellent choice for projects with tight deadlines or minimal customization requirements. Its pre-built features are ideal for straightforward applications where speed and simplicity are paramount.

Offers rapid deployment and ease of use, making it an excellent choice for projects with tight deadlines or minimal customization requirements. Its pre-built features are ideal for straightforward applications where speed and simplicity are paramount. Custom Systems: Require a greater initial investment in terms of time and resources but provide unmatched scalability, flexibility and control. Custom systems are better suited for organizations seeking to address complex workflows or ensure long-term adaptability.

The choice ultimately depends on your priorities. If your focus is on speed and simplicity, Hermes may be the right fit. However, for those prioritizing scalability, deeper customization and future-proofing, a custom-built solution offers a more sustainable path forward.

Rebuilding Hermes in Claude Code: A Strategic Approach

Rebuilding Hermes features in Claude Code represents a strategic approach to overcoming the limitations of pre-built systems. By adopting a modular architecture, developers can create AI solutions that are both adaptable and aligned with specific organizational goals. This approach ensures:

Improved Scalability: Modular components allow the system to grow alongside your needs, supporting multi-client and multi-brand environments with ease.

Modular components allow the system to grow alongside your needs, supporting multi-client and multi-brand environments with ease. Enhanced Security: Custom-built systems reduce the risk of vulnerabilities associated with third-party integrations, offering greater control over security protocols.

Custom-built systems reduce the risk of vulnerabilities associated with third-party integrations, offering greater control over security protocols. Tailored Functionality: Developers can design features that directly address unique requirements, making sure the system remains relevant and effective over time.

By using Claude Code to rebuild Hermes, you can create a solution that not only replicates its strengths but also addresses its weaknesses. This ensures your AI system remains robust, scalable and capable of meeting the demands of an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Media Credit: Simon Scrapes



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.