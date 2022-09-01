Nokia X30 5G, T21 tablet and more unveiled

Nokia X30 5G is built with a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back, making it our most eco-friendly smartphone, right down to the box. Using 100% FSC-certified and 70% recycled paper box at a reduced packaging size saves on transportation CO2 emissions, made possible by removing the charger to tackle e-waste.

With zero compromise on the phone’s performance, Nokia X30 5G comes with premium features including our best photo experience to date. The 50MP PureView camera uses Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and AI to capture stunning ultra-wide angle and vibrant night time shots. The camera is protected by scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ that lets 98% of all light reach the large sensor and content is brought to life on the 6.43” PureDisplay with bright colors an