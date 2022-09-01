Nokia X30 5G, T21 tablet and more unveiled

Nokia has unveiled a range of new devices at IFA 2022, this includes the Nokia X30 5G smartphone the Nokia C60 5G, the Nokia C31, and the Nokia T21 tablet.
Nokia X30 5G is built with a 100% recycled aluminium frame and a 65% recycled plastic back, making it our most eco-friendly smartphone, right down to the box. Using 100% FSC-certified and 70% recycled paper box at a reduced packaging size saves on transportation CO2 emissions, made possible by removing the charger to tackle e-waste.
With zero compromise on the phone’s performance, Nokia X30 5G comes with premium features including our best photo experience to date. The 50MP PureView camera uses Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and AI to capture stunning ultra-wide angle and vibrant night time shots. The camera is protected by scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ that lets 98% of all light reach the large sensor and content is brought to life on the 6.43” PureDisplay with bright colors an
Designed with a tough body made with aluminium that features a 60% recycled plastic cover for the antenna, the new Nokia T21 brings all the durability and promises you would expect from a Nokia tablet. Two years of Android upgrades1 ensure it remains fresh on the inside as well. Industry-leading protection with up to three years of monthly security updates1 make it perfect for the entire family. Building on the success of its predecessor, it’s loaded with fan-requested features, such as HD video streaming, voice calling and NFC payment capability. NFC will help your business with payments and scan NFC tags, while Second Screen will allow you expand and control your Windows PC. And if you’re feeling creative, sketch out your ideas, jot down notes or draw your next masterpiece with an active pen.
You can find out more details about all of the new Nokia smartphones and tablets over at the Nokia website at the link below.
Source HMD Global