Nokia G400 5G now available in the USA

The Nokia G400 5G was launched earlier this year and now the handset is launching in the USA, it will be available through Boost Consumer Cellular and Tracfone.

The handset comes with a 6.8-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Other specifications include a 16 megapixel front-facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

This one is for those demanding the most from their smartphone. Nokia G400 5G comes with a 1080p Full HD+ display with 120 Hz, and a spectacular triple-rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor and A.I. enhancements. Meanwhile, the 16 MP front-facing camera features Super Night mode for low-light selfies. You’re covered with up to 2 days of battery life¹ and fast charge compatibility. So, if you’ve got high demands, the Nokia G400 5G is the smartphone for you.

The Nokia G400 5G smartphone will retail for $239 in the USA and you can find out more details about the handset over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena

