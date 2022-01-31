iPhone not charging? It may be time to clean its charging port

If you have been experiencing problems charging your iPhone using a power cable or synchronizing it with your Mac or PC, your iPhone’s charging port may be clogged with a little fluff or dirt and require a clean. Any long-term iPhone owner will know that sometimes fluff or lint from your clothes can sometimes work its way into the charging port requiring careful removal.

If you’re out and about, this is normally accomplished by a gentle blow on the port to dislodge any fluff or easily removed dirt from the charging port. However in some cases, a more deep clean is needed and can be carried out relatively easily using a can of compressed air, toothpick or cotton, as long as you are very careful not to scratch the internal workings of the port.

Before you start cleaning

Before you start cleaning the iPhone port it is advisable to power off and shutdown your phone by going to Settings > General > Shut Down. Then inspect the charging port using a torch and if you have one handy a magnifying glass to see if you can visually locate the offending lint or dirt’s location. This will make it much easier to remove rather than just aimlessly prodding around or blowing on the port hoping your efforts will clean it.

As always if you don’t feel comfortable cleaning the charging port on your iPhone it is always best to seek professional help from the Apple Genius bar. Apple’s technicians will look and clean the port for you if you can visit an Apple Store. Although looking after and maintaining the charging port on your iPhone is quite easy to do and shouldn’t cause any issues if you are gentle. I find using a can of compressed air the best way to clean the port of any debris from my pockets and dirt, and removes the chance of accidentally scratching any of the charging elements within the port and causing even bigger issues potentially with costly consequences.

Cleaning your iPhone’s charging port

Now you’re ready to start cleaning your iPhone’s charging port. If you have a can of compressed air available, simply attach the extension straw supplied with the can (normally seller taped to the side of the can) to the nozzle. Then hold the can of air upside down and point the end of the straw directly at the port, holding it close enough to make sure the air goes inside. Then using one or two small quick bursts of air, try to dislodge the lint and dirt.

Wait a few seconds or check to see if it has been dislodged and then try again. The compressed air is very cold and sometimes causes liquid to be expelled from the can. This liquid will quickly evaporate and disappear but it’s best not to soak the Lightning port of your iPhone.

Once you are happy that the lint and dirt has been removed successfully, turn your iPhone back on and check to see if the issues you are experiencing in charging and synchronizing have now been fixed. If not repeat the process until charging is resumed.

If the issue still persist after you have tried to clean the port a number of times, you can try dislodging the dirt using a toothpick or similar non-metal instrument. Rolled up paper is also a handy way of trying to gently remove any dirt, but just be careful you don’t leave any shreds of paper behind. Roll the paper to a point and gently jiggle the toothpick or paper point inside your iPhone’s charging port to dislodge any dirt that may be stuck.

If after giving your iPhone charging port a good clean you are still experiencing issues then you may need to seek technical advice from the Apple Support website and Genius Bar technicians

