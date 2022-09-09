Alterbell folding magnetic wireless charging stand for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch

Alterbell is a small compact charging solution which is launched by Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 340 backers with still 36 days remaining. The folding magnetic wireless charging stand is available from just $55 and offers a way to not only charge your phone but also wireless earbuds and Apple Watch all-in-one convenient device.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $55 or £448 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Wireless charging devices, from flat-lay charging to dock charging, greatly beautify the desktop space and improve convenience. But, as more devices support wireless charging, how can you buy just one device to meet all of your needs? ALTERBELL magnetically-aligned 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is available to assist. It can wirelessly power iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other Qi-enabled smartphones along with one device connected via USB-C, thanks to its fast-charging technology and smart security features. Its sleek and modern design perfectly simplifies your desktop.”

Wireless charging stand

If the Alterbell campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Alterbell folding magnetic wireless charging stand project play the promotional video below.

“Tipping the scales at just 195g, ALTERBELL is optimal for travel, business trip, and office work. Snap it and pack it into your bag, you will find it rather handy for every scene. Go anywhere and look great everywhere. The innovative design of three roll axes makes the charger functional in charging styles. Fold it up for horizontal charging. Unfold it, it is a delicate charging stand for vertical charging.”

“Simply align your smartphone on the charge and you are free to go. The flexibility of charging styles allows you to interact with your smartphone freely without holding you back from catching up on funny videos or playing games.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the folding magnetic wireless charging stand, jump over to the official Alterbell crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

