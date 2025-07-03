How to Upgrade Your M4 Mac Mini SSD

Upgrading the SSD in your Mac Mini M4 can significantly enhance its storage capacity and performance, making it better suited for demanding tasks. The awesome video below from GOT good old tech provides a detailed walkthrough for replacing the factory-installed 256GB SSD with a 2TB drive. By following these steps, you’ll learn about the tools required, the disassembly process, and how to configure the new SSD, ensuring a seamless upgrade experience.

Why Upgrade the SSD in Your Mac Mini M4?

The base 256GB SSD in the Mac Mini M4 may quickly become insufficient for users who work with large files, resource-intensive applications, or extensive media libraries. Upgrading to a 2TB SSD offers several tangible benefits:

Expanded Storage: Gain ample space for files, applications, and backups, reducing the need for external drives.

Enhanced Performance: Enjoy faster read and write speeds, leading to smoother multitasking and quicker file transfers.

Cost Efficiency: Upgrading the SSD is often more affordable than purchasing a higher-storage Mac Mini model directly from Apple.

However, this process is specific to the Mac Mini M4 and requires a compatible third-party SSD. It’s important to note that opening the device will void its warranty. Proceed only if you are confident in your technical skills and comfortable with the risks involved.

What You’ll Need for the Upgrade

Before starting the upgrade, gather the necessary tools and prepare your Mac Mini. Here’s what you’ll need:

Screwdrivers: T3, T5, and T8 screwdrivers to disassemble the device.

Prying Tools: Essential for carefully removing the back cover and internal components without causing damage.

Backup Software: Use Time Machine or similar software to create a complete backup of your data.

Second Mac: Required for configuring the new SSD using DFU (Device Firmware Update) mode.

Backing up your data is a critical step, as the upgrade process involves erasing the existing SSD. Ensure your backup is complete and reliable before proceeding to avoid data loss.

Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading Your SSD

Step 1: Disassembling the Mac Mini

To access the SSD, you’ll need to carefully disassemble the Mac Mini. Follow these steps:

Power off the Mac Mini and disconnect all cables.

Use prying tools to gently remove the back cover, taking care not to damage the casing.

Unscrew and remove the fan to expose the internal components.

Locate the SSD and use the appropriate screwdriver to remove it from its slot.

Handle all components with care to avoid damaging sensitive parts. Keep track of screws and other small pieces to ensure a smooth reassembly later.

Step 2: Installing the New SSD

Once the old SSD is removed, you can install the new 2TB SSD:

Insert the new SSD into the designated slot, making sure it is properly aligned and securely connected.

Fasten the SSD in place using the appropriate screws to prevent movement during operation.

After installation, the new SSD must be configured using DFU mode to make it functional.

Step 3: Configuring the SSD in DFU Mode

DFU mode is necessary to restore and update the Mac Mini’s firmware for the new SSD. Here’s how to do it:

Connect the Mac Mini to a second Mac using the center Thunderbolt 4 port.

Boot the Mac Mini into DFU mode by following Apple’s instructions for your specific model.

On the second Mac, use Apple Configurator to restore the Mac Mini’s firmware and install macOS on the new SSD.

This step ensures the new SSD is fully functional and compatible with your Mac Mini.

Step 4: Reassembling the Mac Mini

After configuring the new SSD, reassemble the Mac Mini by reversing the disassembly steps:

Reattach the fan and secure it with screws.

Replace the back cover, making sure it snaps into place securely.

Reconnect all cables and power on the Mac Mini to verify the upgrade.

Once the system is operational, restore your data from the Time Machine backup or other backup software.

Performance Benefits of the Upgrade

Upgrading to a 2TB SSD delivers noticeable improvements in both storage and performance:

Increased Storage: Easily manage large files, applications, and backups without worrying about running out of space.

Faster Speeds: Experience write speeds of up to 3,300 MB/s and improved read speeds, allowing faster file transfers and application loading.

Enhanced User Experience: Enjoy quicker boot times, smoother multitasking, and better overall system responsiveness.

These enhancements make the Mac Mini M4 a more versatile and capable device, especially for users with demanding workloads.

Key Considerations Before Upgrading

Before proceeding with the SSD upgrade, keep the following factors in mind:

Warranty: Opening the Mac Mini will void its warranty, so only attempt this upgrade if you are confident in your technical skills.

Compatibility: Ensure the new SSD is specifically designed for the Mac Mini M4 to avoid compatibility issues.

Precision: The process requires patience and attention to detail to prevent damage to internal components.

By carefully considering these factors, you can minimize risks and ensure a successful upgrade.

Final Thoughts

Upgrading the SSD in your Mac Mini M4 is a practical way to enhance its storage capacity and performance, making it better suited for modern computing needs. By following this guide, you can replace the factory-installed SSD with a 2TB drive, making sure your device meets your storage and speed requirements. While the process demands careful preparation and technical precision, the benefits of increased storage and improved performance make it a worthwhile investment for users seeking to maximize the potential of their Mac Mini M4.

Source & Image Credit: GOT good old tech



