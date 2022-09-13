Hinyx folding magnetic wireless charger and stand

If you are searching for a compact folding magnetic wireless charger you may be interested in the Hinyx which also doubles as a phone stand and allows you to charge a wide variety of devices such as AirPods and iPhones. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $56 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Wouldn’t it be great if you could never have to worry about plugging in your phone again? With a magnetic wireless charger, you can! This nifty device simply attaches to the back of your phone or case and charges it wirelessly. With most magnetic wireless chargers on the market, they are either too big or not flexible enough, which complicates traveling with multiple electronic devices! In order to make the magnetic wireless charger more convenient and user-friendly, we developed a new compact with a flexible design that could be adjusted to every angle of the bracket, and carry it with ease.”

Folding wireless charger

If the Hinyx campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Hinyx folding magnetic wireless charger project checkout the promotional video below.

“The magnetic wireless charging metal stand is a compact and portable device that can be adjusted to suit your needs. A high-speed charger can be easily carried during travel or business trips. You can magnetically snap the device onto the charger stably and securely, and release your hands for other uses. It contains Magnetic(smaller) & Non-magnetic(larger) charging areas. The magnetic charging area is for iPhone Mag-safe series models, and the other base supports all Qi protocol charging devices: wireless earbuds, iPhones, and Android phones.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the folding magnetic charger, jump over to the official Hinyx crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

