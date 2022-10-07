The magic of a Van Der Waals ferrofluid speaker

If you are considering upgrading your home entertainment system and would like to enjoy calming visual effects when listening to your favourite music, you may be interested in learning more about a unique sound output device. As you already know there are many audio output devices available from earbuds, headphones and monitors to high-end super thin speakers, but one that stands out from the others uniquely is the Van Der Waals ferrofluid speaker.

Capable of being connected to any audio system either via a wire or wirelessly using Bluetooth the speaker features liquid ferrofluid which moves in time with the music or audio as it is played through the speaker. Creating an ever changing visual representation of the music passing through the speaker.

What is ferrofluid?

Ferrofluid or ferromagnetic fluid is a magnetic liquid made up of nanoscale particles of Iron Oxide, and is attracted to magnetic fields such as those created by electromagnets. The magnetic fluid was originally developed by NASA in the early 1960s pushing fuel into rocket engines in low gravity environments. But is now used for a wide variety of different uses from rotary seals in hard drives, medical innovations and of course loudspeakers to help dampen vibrations and more recently providing unique visual effects as you can see showed below.

What is a ferrofluid speaker?

Using ferromagnetic fluid in speaker construction allows manufacturers to provide users with improved quality and enables the speaker to function more efficiently with improved audio response and improved power handling. However, more recently ferrofluid is playing a more artistic role in the design of speaker systems providing unique visualisations in time with the music. As music is played through the speaker, a system of electromagnetic magnets are triggered creating the unique shapes formed naturally by the fluid. Providing a unique talking point for guests to enjoy as you entertain them with your favourite music.

How much is a ferrofluid speaker?

Several artistic speakers have been created using the unique properties of Ferrofluid one of which was launched via Kickstarter only a few years ago as the aptly named Van Der Waals ferrofluid speaker pictured above with a 9 inch ferromagnetic visualizer that was priced at around $349 and raised over $400,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers.

The Van Der Waals ferrofluid speaker was created and launched by Sergey Kuznetsov via crowdfunding websites and provides user with high-end audio visualisation in a compact and modern spherical design. The unique speaker is still available to purchase with prices starting from around £356 or $399. Purchasing options are available via the link below to the official crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

Does ferrofluid react to music?

If you are interested in seeing how ferrofluid reacts when exposed to music the video below provides an impressive demonstration of the shaped and movement you can expect from the ferrofluid material when sound is passed through the Van Der Waals speaker system.

Make your own Bluetooth ferrofluid speaker

If your budget won’t stretch to the price of the current speakers on the market or you are interested in making your very own Bluetooth ferrofluid speaker. Watch the tutorial below from YouTuber DAKD Jung who reveals how he used an electromagnet together with a module that separates the sound range to create his very own DIY speaker system.

Using the unique properties of the ferrofluid you can easily build your own visualisation systems not only using music but also magnets, that can be put near the magnetic fluid to create wonderful shapes and spike like structures. Thanks to innovation since its first conception you can purchase the magnetic fluid from online retailers and suppliers reasonably.

Image Source Copyright : Ferrotec Corporation

Although it is worth mentioning that the ferrofluid solution because of its nanoscale particles can easily stain a wide variety of surface and materials such as glass, ceramics, and metal. So take care when you are using the unique fluid. The magnetic fluid needs to be handled with care and although not very toxic if you pushed your finger into a sample it would move up into your nail because of its nanoscale particles.

More information on the unique speaker is available if you jump over to the official campaign page for the Van Der Waals ferrofluid speaker where it is still available to purchase. If more innovative speakers come to market, we will feature them here on Geeky Gadgets.

