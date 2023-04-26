SoulSpeaker Ferrofluid speaker with visual liquid display

A unique speaker has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the SoulSpeaker equipped with its own visual display made from magnetic fluid. The SoulSpeaker Ferrofluid speaker features a unique liquid that reacts to music and was invented back in 1963 by a NASA engineer. Ferrofluid is a unique type of liquid that exhibits strong magnetic properties due to the presence of tiny magnetic particles suspended within it. check out the video below to see the speaker in action and how the liquid visually displays the music as it plays.

These particles are typically nanoscale ferromagnetic or ferrimagnetic compounds, such as magnetite, hematite, or various iron oxide compounds. The particles are coated with a surfactant to prevent them from clumping together, ensuring that they remain evenly distributed throughout the liquid, usually an organic solvent or water.

When a ferrofluid is exposed to an external magnetic field, the magnetic particles align themselves along the magnetic field lines, creating intricate, visually stunning patterns and shapes. Due to its magnetic properties, ferrofluid has various applications in fields such as electronics, engineering, and medicine. Some common uses include sealing and lubrication in high-performance bearings, damping vibrations in audio speakers, and even targeted drug delivery in medical treatments.

Early bird deals are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $265 or £225 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Music can raise our mood, get us excited, make us calm and relaxed. Music also allows us to feel nearly or possibly all emotions that we experience in our lives. The possibilities are endless. With Soul Speaker, enjoying the first ever audio-visual listening experience, export the possibilities and the soul of music.”

Ferrofluid speaker

“Considering the unique texture and style, sound performance is always the base of a speaker. Concrete has high density and the sound perform in rich and compile with fully-enclosed speaker to ensure the sound is phenomenal new velocity-switched which can dazzle your eardrums. Blackleaf Soul Speaker are full range which can optimize sound balance and distinguish the unique timbre of different instruments. “

With the assumption that the SoulSpeaker crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the SoulSpeaker Ferrofluid speaker project look at the promotional video below.

“Soul speakers are paired with two single high-frequency speakers and double passive radiators on both side, the sound waves are generated from the bottom of the speaker, making the sound not only clear but also concrete and three dimensional. It promotes stable performance in various kinds of music. Ferrofluid of soul speakers bounces in response to music and audio frequency. Depending on the melody and beat strength of sound, effects are unique and random.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the Ferrofluid speaker, jump over to the official SoulSpeaker crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals