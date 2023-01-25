Iceberg Crystal ferrofluid speaker hits Kickstarter

Iceberg Crystal is a new Kickstarter project that is launched this week to offer the ability to help a new high-end audio visualization and ferrofluid speaker make the jump from concept into production. The magnetic fluid music speaker features Nasser’s nanoscale magnetic fluid and provide 360° audio and features a ferrofluid display on the front which changes with the music. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $229 or £187 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 67% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Developed by NASA, the magnetic liquid was originally used in rocket ships to control fuel in zero gravity. In June 2020, Bock Warning, and Cyberslee, discovered that magnetic fluids could be used to create an art rhythm. Now, we’ve harnessed its power to bring you stunning graphics that enhance your listening experience. The final, crisp sound you’ll hear is achieved through the integration of various electronic components and by sourcing speakers from the finest manufacturers on the planet. “

Ferrofluid speaker

“The amplifier board features top-of-the-line components including Japanese Murata, Samsung’s MLCC, and Japanese chemical LXG filter capacitors. The German Wool inductor chip amplifier unit ensures exceptional sound quality. The pair of 55W combination ferrofluid speakers deliver stunning bass effect, with zero distortion, that will leave you wanting more.

With the assumption that the Iceberg Crystal crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Iceberg Crystal ferrofluid speaker project observe the promotional video below.

With support for TWS networking output, you can pair two identical “iceberg crystals” to form the left and right channel. The surround sound effect doubles the overall experience and brings double the shock. The pyramid’s crystal-cut surface and internal components are built on a sound field design. They bring together the perfect fusion of pure sound quality and stunning graphics. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ferrofluid speaker, jump over to the official Iceberg Crystal crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





