LYIEW SEED music interactive Ferrofluid display

LYIEW SEED is a new Kickstarter campaign created to provide an interactive music controlled display that features the amazing Ferrofluid substance. Previously used in wide variety of different applications, such as Ferrofluid speakers and desktop displays the substance is a colloidal liquid made of nanoscale ferromagnetic or ferrimagnetic particles suspended in a carrier fluid. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $129 or £113 (depending on current exchange rates).

“LYIEW SEED is a ferrofluid tabletop decoration that combines classic and retro styling with cutting-edge technology, and is also a masterpiece of art. Arcade used to be the precious memory of a generation, carrying many joyful days and experiences, so we introduced arcade elements into LYIEW SEED modeling. LYIEW SEED adopts an unique tone pickup algorithm. The ferrofluid liquid can display a vivid and elegant sound movement path according to the rhythm change of the music, so that you can see the beat of every note.”

Ferrofluid display

Assuming that the LYIEW SEED funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the LYIEW SEED interactive Ferrofluid display project watch the promotional video below.

“The liquid chamber encapsulates the ferrofluid liquid and suspension in a square bottle made of glass. In use, no bubbles can be seen in the liquid chamber. At the same time, we have also improved the glass. Our structural engineers are committed to make each component compact and elegant. There are three interactive modes: tone pickup mode, decompression mode, and interactive mode. “

“LYIEW SEED is equipped with an automatic gain control acoustic lens and an accurate algorithm to focus on the ferrofluid liquid rhythm. Whenever there is sound around, it only needs 10ms to present the corresponding rhythm and dance with every note — it is the best partner for enjoying music.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the interactive Ferrofluid display, jump over to the official LYIEW SEED crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

