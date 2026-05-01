Why Your Power Query Numbers Don’t Match Excel and How to Fix It

Power Query offers a wide range of features for data manipulation, but small adjustments can often make a significant difference in your workflow. Excel Off The Grid highlights practical ways to optimize your use of Power Query, focusing on techniques like grouping consecutive data with `GroupKind.Local`, which allows you to analyze sequential patterns in datasets. For example, this method can help identify streaks in sports data or trends in time-series analysis, offering insights that global grouping might overlook.

Explore how to address common challenges like handling missing columns by choosing between `MissingField.Ignore` and `MissingField.UseNull`, making sure data consistency without errors. You’ll also learn how to customize rounding behavior using the `RoundingMode` argument to align with specific reporting requirements and how to rank data flexibly with options like `RankKind.Competition`. These strategies provide actionable solutions for refining your data processes and achieving more precise analytical outcomes.

Grouping Consecutive Data: Beyond the Basics

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Power Query offers two grouping options: `GroupKind.Global` for dataset-wide grouping and `GroupKind.Local` for grouping consecutive rows, ideal for uncovering sequential patterns like streaks in data.

for dataset-wide grouping and for grouping consecutive rows, ideal for uncovering sequential patterns like streaks in data. To handle missing columns, use `MissingField.Ignore` to skip them or `MissingField.UseNull` to create them with null values, making sure data integrity and workflow continuity.

to skip them or to create them with null values, making sure data integrity and workflow continuity. Customize rounding methods in Power Query using the `RoundingMode` argument to align with Excel’s rounding logic, preventing discrepancies in calculations.

argument to align with Excel’s rounding logic, preventing discrepancies in calculations. Rank data flexibly with the `Table.AddRankColumn` function, using `Competition` , `Dense` , or `Ordinal` ranking methods to suit your analytical needs.

function, using , , or ranking methods to suit your analytical needs. Mastering advanced Power Query techniques like grouping, handling missing data, customizing rounding and ranking enhances your data analysis capabilities and ensures accurate, actionable insights.

Grouping data is a fundamental step in data analysis, but not all grouping scenarios are straightforward. Power Query provides two distinct grouping options: `GroupKind.Global` and `GroupKind.Local`, each suited to different analytical needs.

`GroupKind.Global`: Groups data across the entire dataset, disregarding the sequence of rows.

Groups data across the entire dataset, disregarding the sequence of rows. `GroupKind.Local`: Groups consecutive rows within a sorted dataset, preserving the order of occurrence.

For example, if you are analyzing Formula 1 championship winners and want to identify streaks of consecutive wins by the same driver, `GroupKind.Local` is the ideal choice. Unlike global grouping, which aggregates data without considering sequence, local grouping focuses on sequential records, uncovering patterns that might otherwise remain hidden. By tailoring your grouping logic with this feature, you can extract deeper and more meaningful insights from your data.

Handling Missing Columns: Making sure Data Integrity

Missing data is a common challenge in datasets and how you address it can significantly impact the quality of your analysis. Power Query offers two effective strategies for managing missing columns: `MissingField.Ignore` and `MissingField.UseNull`.

`MissingField.Ignore`: Skips over missing columns without generating errors, making it ideal for dynamic datasets where column availability may vary over time.

Skips over missing columns without generating errors, making it ideal for dynamic datasets where column availability may vary over time. `MissingField.UseNull`: Creates the missing column and fills it with null values, making sure a consistent data structure for calculations and transformations.

For instance, when working with datasets that evolve over time, using `MissingField.Ignore` prevents interruptions in your workflow by bypassing missing columns. On the other hand, `MissingField.UseNull` is particularly useful when maintaining a uniform schema is critical for downstream processes. By selecting the appropriate method, you can safeguard data integrity and ensure a seamless analysis process.

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Customizing Rounding Methods: Precision Matters

Rounding numbers may seem like a straightforward task, but subtle differences in rounding methods can lead to inconsistencies in your results. Power Query employs “bankers rounding” by default, which rounds to the nearest even number when a value is equidistant between two integers. This behavior differs from Excel’s default rounding, which rounds away from zero in such cases.

To align Power Query’s rounding behavior with Excel’s, you can use the `RoundingMode` argument in the `Number.Round` function. The available options include:

`AwayFromZero`: Rounds values away from zero, matching Excel’s default behavior.

Rounds values away from zero, matching Excel’s default behavior. `Even`: Implements bankers rounding, which is the default in Power Query.

For example, if you are preparing financial reports and require consistency with Excel’s rounding logic, setting `RoundingMode` to `AwayFromZero` ensures alignment. Understanding and applying these options allows you to prevent rounding discrepancies, making sure the accuracy and reliability of your calculations.

Ranking Data: Flexible and Customizable

Ranking is a critical component of comparative analysis and Power Query simplifies this process with the `Table.AddRankColumn` function. This feature enables you to rank rows based on specific criteria, offering flexibility through the `RankKind` argument.

`Competition`: Assigns the same rank to tied values but skips subsequent ranks (e.g., 1, 1, 3).

Assigns the same rank to tied values but skips subsequent ranks (e.g., 1, 1, 3). `Dense`: Assigns the same rank to tied values without skipping ranks (e.g., 1, 1, 2).

Assigns the same rank to tied values without skipping ranks (e.g., 1, 1, 2). `Ordinal`: Assigns unique ranks to all values, even if they are tied (e.g., 1, 2, 3).

For instance, if you are ranking sales performance and need to handle ties differently depending on the context, these options provide the flexibility to customize your ranking logic. Whether you are working in Excel Desktop or Excel Online, this feature ensures that your rankings align with your analytical objectives. By using these ranking methods, you can enhance the clarity and relevance of your comparative analyses.

Enhancing Your Power Query Workflow

Incorporating these advanced Power Query techniques into your workflow can significantly improve your data analysis capabilities. Whether it’s grouping consecutive data to uncover hidden patterns, managing missing columns to maintain data integrity, customizing rounding methods for precision, or ranking data flexibly to meet specific analytical needs, these strategies empower you to tackle complex data challenges with confidence. By mastering these techniques, you can unlock the full potential of Power Query, delivering accurate and actionable insights that drive better decision-making.

Media Credit: Excel Off The Grid



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