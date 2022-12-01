Creative Pebble Pro 2.0 speakers

Creative have this week launched a new pair of speakers to its range in the form of the Pebble Pro 2.0. Building on the companies previous design the second generation speakers now feature Bluetooth 5.3 and customizable RGB Lighting. The spherical speakers can be connected via USB cable or wirelessly to your devices depending on your needs and feature three lighting effects.

Together with two of Creative’s proprietary audio technologies in the form of BassFlex delivering an extended low frequency response and deeper bass across all volume levels, without the need for a subwoofer. As well as Clear Dialog created to enhance vocals so they sound more natural and are easily comprehensible, “this is especially helpful when watching movies on the PC” says Creative.

“Considering its tiny size, the Pebble Pro’s acoustic power output is capable of reaching a mind-boggling 30 W RMS and 60 W peak when connected to a 30 W PD adaptor, which unleashes the full potential of its audio competence.”

Pebble Pro 2.0 speakers

“The Creative Pebble Pro PC speakers now offers RGB lighting, deeper bass performance, enhanced Clear Dialog, and vastly improved premium audio performance. From USB-C audio, Bluetooth 5.3, and AUX-in, to headset and microphone ports, be spoilt for choice when it comes to connectivity options.”

Features

A wide array of connectivity options that include Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technology, 3.5 mm AUX-in port, USB-C port for audio streaming and power

Headphone and microphone ports to transform the Pebble Pro as a convenient communications tool, or for late-night private listening

Series signature 45-degree elevated angle for optimal audio projection to users’ ears

Long wire (1.8 m / 5.9 ft) connecting both speakers; offers more flexibility in placement

Long USB-C cable (1.5 m / 4.92 ft) for connection to the computer

“Now with customizable RGB lighting! The Creative Pebble Pro speakers let you pick from a selection of RGB LED lights and three lighting effects via a simple plug-and-play setup. On the audio front, it is a step up from all of its predecessors, with an overhaul in driver design and an upgrade from analog amps to a pair of integrated digital input amps, you can expect rich and powerful audio right at your desktop. For movie buffs, our Clear Dialog and BassFlex technologies ensure easily comprehensible spoken dialogs even while the impactful bass performance pumps away with heightened immersion.”

Source : Creative





