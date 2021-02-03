ADATA SE900G external SSD with RGB lighting

Hardware manufacturer ADATA has this week announced a new addition to its range of external solid state drives announcing the introduction of the new ADATA SE900G, which sports RGB lighting. The ADATA SE900G is a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 external solid state drive offering you read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s, enabling you to transfer a large 10 GB 4K HD movie files in just ten seconds.

“Beyond its excellent performance, the SE900G also comes with a stunning RGB design unique among external SSDs. Its RGB lighting covers 74% of its front cover for an unmistakable luminance and flair. What’s more, the RGB lighting is emitted via a checkered-patterned panel that gives the device a sophisticated, distinctive textured look. Users already invested in creating workspaces or gaming setups with RGB adorned devices and accessories will appreciate the dazzling styling of the SE900G.”

The ADATA SE900G RGB SSD will be available in capacities of 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB and will support all major operating systems, including Android, macOS, and Windows. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ADATA, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals