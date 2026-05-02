7 Days with the Inmo Go 3 Smart Glasses : AR Everyday Scenarios

Steven Sullivan spent a week testing the Inmo Go 3 smart glasses to evaluate their functionality in everyday scenarios. These augmented reality glasses feature dual monochrome micro-LED displays with 1,500 nits of brightness, making sure visibility even in direct sunlight. They also include a modular battery system capable of supporting up to 40 hours of use through swappable batteries and a charging case, offering flexibility for extended wear. Sullivan also explored features like a touch control ring for navigation and a magnetic clip-on speaker designed for audio playback.

Discover how the Inmo Go 3 integrates real-time translation, AR navigation and smart recording into daily routines. Learn about the design choices that prioritize comfort and adaptability, along with the accessories that enhance their usability. Understand how these glasses perform across various scenarios, including professional tasks and casual activities.

Design and Display

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Inmo Go 3 smart glasses feature dual monochrome micro-LED displays with 1,500 nits brightness, a 30° field of view and a lightweight, well-balanced design for comfort and usability.

A modular swappable battery system provides up to 40 hours of total battery life with the charging case, making sure all-day use and minimal downtime.

Key functionalities include real-time translation (98 languages), smart recording with summaries, AI notes and live subtitles, making them versatile for both personal and professional use.

Additional features like music playback, customizable notifications, teleprompter functionality and AR navigation enhance productivity and convenience.

Flexible pricing options range from $450 to $550, allowing users to choose packages with accessories like the touch control ring and magnetic clip-on speaker based on their needs.

Lightweight and Functional

The Inmo Go 3 stands out with its dual monochrome micro-LED displays, offering 1,500 nits of brightness and a 30° field of view. This ensures sharp and clear visuals, even in bright outdoor environments. Weighing just 58 grams, the glasses are remarkably lightweight, with a well-balanced design that minimizes discomfort during extended use. Adjustable nose pads and four frame styles, including prescription options, make them adaptable to a wide range of users.

The design strikes a balance between aesthetics and practicality. Whether you’re navigating AR interfaces or wearing them as standard glasses, their sleek and unobtrusive appearance ensures they blend seamlessly into daily life. This thoughtful design makes them suitable for both casual and professional settings.

Battery Life: Modular System for All-Day Use

Battery life is a critical factor for any wearable device and the Inmo Go 3 delivers with its modular swappable battery system. Each 270mAh battery provides up to 5 hours of use, while the 1,300mAh charging case extends the total battery life to an impressive 40 hours. The USB-C compatibility ensures quick and convenient recharging, making it easy to keep the device powered throughout the day.

This modular approach is particularly beneficial for users who rely on the glasses for extended periods. The ability to swap batteries eliminates downtime, making sure the glasses are always ready when you need them. This feature is especially appealing for professionals or travelers who require consistent performance.

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Controls and Accessories: Enhancing Usability

The Inmo Go 3 simplifies navigation with its touch control ring, which allows you to access shortcuts and menus effortlessly. For audio, the magnetic clip-on speaker delivers clear and immersive sound, making it ideal for tasks like real-time translation, music playback, or phone calls. Privacy concerns are addressed with camera covers, offering peace of mind when the glasses are not in use.

These thoughtful accessories enhance the overall user experience by addressing common concerns while adding versatility to the device. The combination of intuitive controls and practical add-ons ensures that the glasses are both user-friendly and adaptable to various needs.

Core Features: Practical and Versatile

The Inmo Go 3 excels in delivering features that are both practical and innovative. Key functionalities include:

Real-time translation: Supports 98 languages, with nine available offline, making it invaluable for travel or multilingual environments.

Supports 98 languages, with nine available offline, making it invaluable for travel or multilingual environments. Smart recording: Captures calls and meetings, automatically generating summaries and action points for easy reference.

Captures calls and meetings, automatically generating summaries and action points for easy reference. AI notes: Allows you to create voice or photo-based reminders, enhancing productivity and organization.

Allows you to create voice or photo-based reminders, enhancing productivity and organization. Live subtitles: Facilitates seamless communication in noisy settings or with speakers of different languages.

These features integrate seamlessly into both professional and personal contexts, making the glasses a versatile tool for a variety of scenarios. Whether you’re managing work tasks, navigating a foreign city, or simply staying organized, the Inmo Go 3 offers practical solutions.

Additional Features: Beyond the Basics

The Inmo Go 3 goes beyond core functionalities, offering a range of additional features that enhance its utility:

Music playback and calls: Built-in microphones and speakers handle audio tasks effortlessly, making sure clear sound quality.

Built-in microphones and speakers handle audio tasks effortlessly, making sure clear sound quality. Notification relay: Customizable alerts ensure you only receive notifications that matter, reducing distractions.

Customizable alerts ensure you only receive notifications that matter, reducing distractions. Teleprompter functionality: Includes auto-scroll and manual control, making it ideal for presentations or content creation.

Includes auto-scroll and manual control, making it ideal for presentations or content creation. AR navigation: Provides a heads-up display for directions, particularly useful in urban environments or while traveling.

These additional features make the glasses a well-rounded device, catering to both casual users and professionals. The inclusion of teleprompter functionality and AR navigation highlights the glasses’ potential as a tool for productivity and convenience.

Pricing: Flexible Options

The Inmo Go 3 is competitively priced, offering tiered options to suit different budgets and needs:

$450: Glasses only.

Glasses only. $500: Includes the touch control ring.

Includes the touch control ring. $550: Includes both the ring and the magnetic clip-on speaker.

This pricing structure allows users to choose the package that best fits their requirements without overpaying for unnecessary extras. The flexibility ensures that the glasses remain accessible to a broad audience, from casual users to professionals seeking advanced features.

Final Thoughts: A Practical AR Solution

The Inmo Go 3 smart glasses successfully combine affordability, functionality, and convenience. With features like real-time translation, smart recording and AR navigation, they cater to a wide range of use cases, from casual wear to professional applications. The modular battery system, prescription support and thoughtful accessories further enhance their appeal.

If you’re seeking a cost-effective AR solution that doesn’t compromise on performance, the Inmo Go 3 is a compelling option. Whether you’re exploring new cities, managing work tasks, or staying connected, these glasses provide a practical and innovative glimpse into the future of wearable technology.

Media Credit: Steven Sullivan



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