Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings to provide immersive music listening experience

Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue have announced a partnership to create immersive music experiences, providing users with “dynamic, customizable illumination that synchronizes to any music content and allows users to turn their smart home into the ultimate home entertainment center.”

SmartThings the Internet of things platform enabling different devices to connect and be controlled remotely by users using companion applications and voice commands is expanding its partnership with Philips Hue lighting in the form of a new integration with Hue Sync into the SmartThings platform. Galaxy users will be able to sync their Philips Hue lights to most music streaming services right from their smartphone or tablet.

“It’s clear consumers want smarter and more personalized technology, and this integration delivers on that desire by allowing SmartThings users to express their mood from the comfort of their own home,” said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US. “For the first time, SmartThings users can sync their music and lights to customize their ideal home workout center, house party, or relaxation haven.”

“Philips Hue has been a longtime partner of SmartThings, offering full-home control of smart devices when pairing Philips Hue lights with SmartThings. For years, users have been able to connect Philips Hue lights to any Samsung device with the SmartThings app, creating scenes that activate not only light bulbs but also smart blinds or televisions, making the home truly a smart home.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our existing partnership with SmartThings” said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader Philips Hue. “As a world leader in smart lighting, we are always exploring ways to deliver innovative and immersive lighting experiences. Since music is an integral part of everyday life, we’re excited that by working with SmartThings, we can offer users a new way to enjoy their Philips Hue smart lighting together with their favorite music across various music streaming services.”

Source : Samsung

