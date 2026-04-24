iPhone Evolution: Massive Leaks Reveal Apple’s Plan Through 2028

Apple is poised to redefine the smartphone landscape with a series of significant updates to the iPhone over the next three years. Between 2025 and 2027, the company plans to introduce new advancements in design, engineering, and functionality. These updates signal a decisive shift from the incremental changes of the past, marking a bold new chapter for Apple’s flagship device. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details on Apple’s plans for their upcoming iPhones.

2025: The iPhone 17 Pro – A Redesign with Purpose

In 2025, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 Pro, a device that represents a major leap forward in both design and engineering. For the first time, Apple will replace the titanium chassis with aluminum, a material chosen for its ability to enhance durability while reducing overall weight. This change reflects Apple’s focus on creating devices that are both robust and lightweight, catering to users who demand reliability without compromising portability.

The iPhone 17 Pro will also debut a vapor chamber cooling system, a feature designed to improve thermal performance during resource-intensive activities such as gaming or video editing. This innovation ensures that the device remains cool and efficient, even under heavy workloads.

Internally, the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a reimagined component layout. By optimizing the internal design, Apple aims to maximize efficiency while maintaining the device’s signature functionality. This redesign not only enhances performance but also lays the foundation for more ambitious innovations in the years to come.

2025: The iPhone Air – Ultra-Slim and Minimalist

Launching alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone Air will push the boundaries of minimalist design. At just 5.5 mm thick, it will be one of the slimmest smartphones ever created. Apple will achieve this ultra-thin profile by concentrating critical components in the top camera plateau, a design choice that ensures the device remains functional without compromising its sleek aesthetic.

Despite its slim design, the iPhone Air will prioritize practicality. Apple is expected to optimize battery life and core features, making this model ideal for users who value portability without sacrificing everyday usability. The iPhone Air exemplifies Apple’s ability to blend form and function, offering a device that is both visually striking and highly practical.

2026: The iPhone Ultra/Fold – Apple’s Foldable Breakthrough

In 2026, Apple will make its long-anticipated entry into the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold. This device will feature a crease-free, bump-free foldable display, setting a new standard for foldable technology. Apple’s engineers are expected to address durability concerns by incorporating advanced materials and innovative hinge mechanisms, making sure the device can withstand the rigors of daily use.

To support its larger display and multitasking capabilities, the foldable iPhone will include a high-capacity battery estimated between 5,400 and 5,800 mAh. This robust battery will ensure that users can enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging. By combining innovative features with practical functionality, the iPhone Ultra/Fold will offer a unique experience for users seeking versatility in their devices.

2027: The iPhone 20 – Celebrating Two Decades of Innovation

The year 2027 will mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and Apple plans to celebrate this milestone with the release of the iPhone 20. This model will feature a completely bezel-less display, integrating under-screen Face ID and camera technology to create a seamless, futuristic design. By eliminating visible bezels and notches, Apple aims to deliver an immersive viewing experience that redefines smartphone aesthetics.

Beyond its striking design, the iPhone 20 will include redesigned internal components to further enhance performance and efficiency. This device will not only celebrate two decades of iPhone innovation but also set the stage for the next era of smartphone technology. It represents Apple’s vision for the future, blending innovative design with unparalleled functionality.

Apple’s New Design Philosophy: Innovation at the Core

The upcoming iPhone models reflect a significant shift in Apple’s design philosophy. Moving away from incremental updates, the company is embracing ambitious innovations that prioritize both user experience and engineering excellence. Key areas of focus include:

Durability enhancements to extend the lifespan of devices and improve reliability.

to extend the lifespan of devices and improve reliability. Ultra-slim designs that balance aesthetics with practicality.

that balance aesthetics with practicality. High-capacity batteries to support advanced features and extended usage.

to support advanced features and extended usage. Streamlined internal engineering to optimize space and performance.

This approach underscores Apple’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends while delivering products that resonate with users’ needs and expectations. By focusing on these core principles, Apple is setting a new benchmark for smartphone design and functionality.

The iPhone’s Fantastic Journey

Apple’s plans for the iPhone from 2025 to 2027 represent a fantastic period in smartphone technology. With innovations such as foldable displays, bezel-less designs and advanced cooling systems, the company is redefining what a smartphone can achieve. These changes are not just about keeping up with industry trends, they are about shaping the future of mobile technology. As these advancements unfold, the iPhone will continue to evolve, offering features that enhance how you interact with your device and setting new standards for the industry.

Advance your skills in iPhone redesign by reading more of our detailed content.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.