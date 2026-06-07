The One-Click Trick to Instantly Clear Your iPhone’s RAM

Is your iPhone running slower than usual, experiencing app crashes, or showing signs of glitches? These issues can often be traced back to your device’s RAM (Random Access Memory). RAM is a temporary storage area that apps use to function efficiently. Over time, this memory can become cluttered with unused data, leading to performance problems. Fortunately, there’s a straightforward solution: you can clear your iPhone’s RAM with just one click using a simple shortcut. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

Why Clearing RAM Matters

Clearing your iPhone’s RAM is an essential maintenance step to ensure optimal performance. When you use apps, they rely on RAM to temporarily store data. However, closing an app doesn’t always release this memory, leaving behind residual data that accumulates over time. This buildup can slow down your device, cause apps to crash, or lead to unexpected glitches. By clearing the RAM, you free up valuable memory, allowing your iPhone to operate more efficiently and respond faster to your commands.

Step-by-Step Guide to Clear RAM

Clearing your iPhone’s RAM is a simple process that requires the use of two tools: the built-in Shortcuts app and a free app called “Device Monitor.” Follow these steps to set up a one-click RAM-clearing shortcut:

Step 1: Download and install the “Device Monitor” app from the App Store. This app provides detailed insights into your iPhone’s memory usage and includes a feature to clear RAM.

Download and install the “Device Monitor” app from the App Store. This app provides detailed insights into your iPhone’s memory usage and includes a feature to clear RAM. Step 2: Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. This app is pre-installed on most devices and allows you to automate tasks and create custom actions.

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. This app is pre-installed on most devices and allows you to automate tasks and create custom actions. Step 3: Create a new shortcut. Tap the “+” icon to start a new shortcut and name it something like “Clear RAM” or “Boost Memory.” Configure the shortcut to execute the RAM-clearing function using the “Device Monitor” app.

Create a new shortcut. Tap the “+” icon to start a new shortcut and name it something like “Clear RAM” or “Boost Memory.” Configure the shortcut to execute the RAM-clearing function using the “Device Monitor” app. Step 4: Customize the shortcut. You can assign a custom icon, rename it for clarity and add it to your home screen or control center for quick access.

Customize the shortcut. You can assign a custom icon, rename it for clarity and add it to your home screen or control center for quick access. Step 5: Test the shortcut. Tap the shortcut to clear your RAM and observe the immediate improvement in your device’s performance.

This process is quick and user-friendly, making sure that even those unfamiliar with advanced settings can easily optimize their iPhone’s performance.

Benefits of a RAM-Clearing Shortcut

Creating a shortcut to clear your iPhone’s RAM offers several practical advantages that enhance your overall user experience:

Convenience: With a single tap, you can free up memory, saving time and effort compared to manual troubleshooting.

With a single tap, you can free up memory, saving time and effort compared to manual troubleshooting. Enhanced Performance: Clearing RAM helps resolve slowdowns, app crashes and glitches, making sure smoother operation.

Clearing RAM helps resolve slowdowns, app crashes and glitches, making sure smoother operation. Quick Accessibility: By adding the shortcut to your home screen, control center, or linking it to the side button, you can activate it instantly whenever needed.

These benefits make the RAM-clearing shortcut a valuable tool for maintaining your device’s efficiency without requiring technical expertise.

Customizing and Personalizing Your Shortcut

The Shortcuts app offers a range of customization options, allowing you to tailor the RAM-clearing shortcut to your preferences. Here are some ways to personalize it:

Rename the Shortcut: Choose a name that resonates with you, such as “Speed Boost” or “Performance Fix,” for easy identification.

Choose a name that resonates with you, such as “Speed Boost” or “Performance Fix,” for easy identification. Assign a Custom Icon: Select an icon that visually represents the shortcut’s purpose, making it instantly recognizable on your home screen.

Select an icon that visually represents the shortcut’s purpose, making it instantly recognizable on your home screen. Link to the Side Button: For added convenience, assign the shortcut to your iPhone’s side button. This is particularly useful during moments when your device becomes unresponsive.

These customization options ensure that the shortcut integrates seamlessly into your daily routine, making it a practical and accessible tool for maintaining your iPhone’s performance.

Maintaining Your iPhone’s Performance

Clearing your iPhone’s RAM is a simple yet effective way to address common performance issues such as slowdowns, app crashes and glitches. By using the “Device Monitor” app in combination with the Shortcuts app, you can create a one-click solution to free up memory and enhance your device’s functionality. The ability to customize the shortcut further ensures that it fits seamlessly into your workflow, making it an indispensable tool for keeping your iPhone running smoothly. Regularly clearing your RAM not only improves performance but also extends the longevity of your device, making sure it remains responsive and efficient over time.

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Source & Image Credit: iReviews



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