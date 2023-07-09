How to connect Apple Watch to iPhone new or old

If you’re the proud owner of an Apple Watch and you’re eager to seamlessly pair it with your shiny new iPhone or vice versa, you’re in the right place. This guide provides the steps to connect your Apple Watch with your new iPhone, preserving all personalized settings and data from your old device.

Apple’s commitment to enhancing user experiences is evident in the effortless pairing of its devices. Whether it’s replying to messages, taking calls, or simply checking the weather, your Apple Watch is a compact companion mirroring the capabilities of your iPhone. And now that you’ve unlocked this connection, you are well on your way to an optimized, efficient, and elevated digital experience.

Before you start, there are a few things you need to have ready:

Your Apple ID and password, which are necessary to disable the Activation Lock.

Both your old and new iPhones should be connected to Wi-Fi.

Your Apple Watch and iPhone should be at least 50 percent charged.

Your Apple Watch passcode. If you’ve forgotten it, there are resources available to help you retrieve it.

Keep your Apple Watch and iPhone close together and open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. If your iPhone asks you to confirm that you want to use your watch, follow the onscreen steps to finish setting up. If your iPhone asks you to start pairing, unpair your Apple Watch so that you can set it up. After setup, you can start using your Apple Watch with your new iPhone.

Compatibility Check

Before embarking on the connection process, it’s imperative to verify the compatibility of your devices. For the smooth synchronization of your Apple Watch with your iPhone, ensure your iPhone is running on iOS 14 or later. Simultaneously, your Apple Watch should be equipped with watchOS 7 or later. This compatibility prerequisite is met by iPhone 6s or subsequent models.

Part 1: Disconnecting your Apple Watch from your old iPhone

The connection of your Apple Watch to your new iPhone mandates the detachment of the watch from your previous iPhone. Don’t fret about losing any data, as the unpairing process triggers an automatic backup of your Apple Watch data, facilitating a smooth transition to your new phone.

To disconnect your Apple Watch from your old iPhone:

Open the Apple Watch application on your old iPhone. Tap on the “My Watch” button in the bottom left-hand corner. Navigate to the “All Watches” link at the top left-hand corner. A list of all the watches connected to your iPhone will be displayed. Locate the watch you wish to unpair, tap on the information (‘i’) icon next to it. As shown in the image below. Tap on the “Unpair Apple Watch” button and confirm your selection. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the process.

Part 2: Pairing your Apple Watch with your new iPhone

With the unpairing stage completed and your watch’s data backed up, you can now forge the connection between your Apple Watch and your new iPhone.

To connect your Apple Watch to your new iPhone:

Switch on your Apple Watch by pressing and holding the side button until the Apple logo emerges. Open the pre-installed Apple Watch app on your new iPhone. Select ‘Start Pairing’. Position your iPhone so that the Apple Watch appears in the viewfinder that appears on your iPhone. Once the devices recognize each other, tap ‘Set Up Apple Watch’ and adhere to the instructions on the screen.

Manual pairing an Apple Watch

If you encounter difficulty in the automatic pairing process or prefer to do it manually, Apple offers an alternative:

Open the Apple Watch app on your new iPhone. Tap ‘Start Pairing’, followed by ‘Pair Apple Watch Manually’. On your Apple Watch, tap the ‘i’ icon to reveal its name. Select the watch’s name on your iPhone, and a six-digit code will materialize on your Apple Watch. Input this code on your iPhone to conclude the manual pairing process.

In the process of pairing, ensure that you choose the “Restore from Backup” option and select the most recent backup of your Apple Watch. This approach guarantees that all your previous settings and data are reinstated.

Apple Watch Auto Switch

For an enhanced user experience, consider enabling the ‘Auto Switch’ feature. This functionality facilitates your iPhone’s automatic connection to whichever Apple Watch you’re wearing. To activate it, open the Apple Watch app on your new iPhone, navigate to ‘My Watch’ > ‘General’ > ‘Watch Switching’, and switch on ‘Auto Switch’.

Troubleshooting

If you encounter any issues during the setup process, there are several solutions available. For instance, if your Apple Watch is stuck on the black screen with the white Apple logo, you can restart it by pressing and holding the Digital Crown and the side button simultaneously. After your watch restarts, firmly press the screen or press and hold the Digital Crown, tap Reset, and then pair it with your iPhone.

If you transferred your content to your new iPhone using your computer and find that Health and Activity content is missing, you can try to restore from a computer backup of your old iPhone. If you don’t have your old iPhone or you can’t back it up, unfortunately, you can’t recover your Health and Activity content.

If you require any further assistance pairing or unpairing your Apple Watch from your iPhone jump over to the official Apple support website where more information is available to troubleshoot any issues.

By following this comprehensive guide, you have successfully bridged your new iPhone with your trusted old Apple Watch, integrating them into Apple’s cohesive ecosystem. This powerful pairing brings real-time updates, streamlined communication, and a treasure trove of applications right to your wrist. It’s a testament to Apple’s intuitive design, offering convenience and sophistication – literally at your fingertips.



