Here are the iOS 17 supported devices

Apple’s iOS 17 will be made official at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June, they will also unveil iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and a new version of macOS plus new versions of tvOS and HomePodOS.

If you are wondering if your device will be eligible for the iOS 17 software update, we have some details on which devices will be getting the update and which devices will not be eligible.

According to a recent report from MacRumors, Apple will be dropping support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X, plus the first generation 9.7 and 12.9 inches iPad Pro and the fifth generation iPad. The video below from Zollotech gives us some more details on what devices are expected to be compatible with iOS 17 and which will not.

Here is a list of devices that are expected to get the update:

iPhones compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 and12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 12 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

iPads compatible with iPadOS 17:

iPad Pro (2nd gen or later)

iPad Air (3rd gen or later)

iPad (6th gen or later)

iPad Mini (5th gen).

Of course, this is based on leaked information and not an official announcement from Apple, so this may be slightly different by the time the iOS 17 software update is made official at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June. As soon as we get some more details about the next major release of Apple’s iOS software we will let you know.

Sourcxe & Image Credit: Zollotech





