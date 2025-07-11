Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: A Massive Leap Forward, Except For One Thing…

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 exemplifies the rapid advancements in foldable smartphone technology, offering a host of improvements in design, display, performance, and durability. However, the absence of S Pen support emerges as a significant drawback, particularly for users who prioritize productivity. Below is a detailed exploration in a new video from TechTalkTV of the upgrades and the one notable compromise that could influence your decision.

Design: Slimmer, Lighter, and More Ergonomic

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 introduces a sleeker and more ergonomic design, addressing common concerns about the bulkiness of foldable devices. When unfolded, the device measures just 4.22mm thick, and when folded, it’s 8.9mm, making it slimmer than its predecessor. At 215 grams, it is also lighter, enhancing portability and ease of use.

Samsung has refined the outer display with a taller and wider 21:9 aspect ratio, improving one-handed usability. Additionally, the crease on the main display has been minimized, offering a smoother and more immersive viewing experience. These design enhancements make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a more practical choice for everyday use, combining portability with functionality.

Display Enhancements: Bigger and Smarter Screens

The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s displays have been upgraded to cater to multitaskers and media enthusiasts. The cover screen now measures 6.5 inches, while the main display expands to an impressive 8 inches. Both screens are equipped with Samsung’s ProScaler AI technology, which enhances color accuracy, sharpness, and overall visual quality.

These improvements ensure that whether you’re streaming high-definition content, editing photos, or managing multiple apps, the displays deliver exceptional clarity and responsiveness. The larger screen real estate and smarter display technology set a new standard for foldable devices, making them more versatile for both work and entertainment.

Camera Upgrades: Elevating Mobile Photography

Samsung has significantly improved the camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, making it a strong contender for photography enthusiasts. The 200MP main camera captures intricate details and performs exceptionally well in low-light conditions, making sure high-quality images in various environments. The improved ultrawide sensor enhances landscape photography, delivering sharper and more dynamic results.

For selfies and video calls, the under-display camera has been replaced with a 10MP punch-hole front camera, offering better image quality and clarity. These upgrades make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a compelling choice for users who value high-performance mobile photography.

Performance: Speed and Efficiency Redefined

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers a 38% faster CPU and a 41% boost in AI processing compared to its predecessor. This translates to smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and an overall more responsive user experience.

The device also features enhanced thermal management and improved battery efficiency, providing an additional hour of video playback. For power users, the 16GB RAM option paired with the 1TB storage model ensures seamless performance, even during demanding tasks like gaming or video editing. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is designed to handle intensive workloads with ease, making it a reliable choice for productivity and entertainment.

Software: Smarter Features with One UI 8

Running on One UI 8 layered over Android 16, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers software features tailored specifically for foldable devices. Enhanced multitasking tools, such as improved split-screen functionality and floating windows, allow users to manage multiple tasks simultaneously with greater efficiency.

The integration of Google AI Pro tools adds advanced productivity features, including real-time transcription and smart suggestions. Samsung also provides a six-month free trial of these AI tools, allowing users to explore their potential for boosting productivity. These software enhancements make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a versatile device for both work and leisure.

Durability: Built for Everyday Use

Samsung has made significant strides in durability with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The device features a new hinge mechanism, stronger ultra-thin glass, and a reinforced frame, earning it a G2 certification for enhanced resistance to daily wear and tear. These improvements ensure that the device can withstand the rigors of everyday use.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 supports magnetic wireless charging, offering added convenience for users who are constantly on the move. These durability enhancements make the device a more reliable option for long-term use, addressing concerns about the fragility of foldable smartphones.

The Downgrade: No S Pen Support

Despite its many strengths, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s lack of S Pen support is a notable drawback. Samsung’s decision to remove this feature stems from the device’s thinner design, but it comes at the expense of productivity. For users accustomed to the S Pen for tasks like note-taking, sketching, or precision input, this omission may be disappointing.

Long-time Galaxy Note or Fold users who rely heavily on the S Pen for their workflows may find this change a significant limitation. While the device excels in many areas, the absence of this feature could deter productivity-focused users from upgrading.

A Leap Forward with a Trade-Off

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents a significant step forward in foldable smartphone technology. Its slimmer and lighter design, enhanced displays, powerful performance, and improved durability make it one of the most advanced foldable devices on the market. However, the removal of S Pen support introduces a limitation that may not appeal to all users.

For those seeking an innovative foldable phone and who can overlook the absence of the S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a compelling choice. However, users who rely heavily on stylus functionality may need to weigh this trade-off carefully before making a decision.

