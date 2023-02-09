What’s the difference between the iPad and iPad Air

This guide is designed to show you the difference between the iPad and the iPad Air, both devices have some similar specifications so it can be confusing to work out which one would be the best one to purchase.

Apple offers a range of different tablets in different sizes, this includes the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the iPad Mini.

In this guide, we will compare the difference between the iPad and iPad Air as both devices are the same size with the same size display.

What specifications does the iPad have?

The current version of the Apple iPad is the 10th generation version, this tablet was introduced by apple in October of last year.

The iPad comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display that features a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels and the tablet is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor, which comes with a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also comes with a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine and this tablet comes with two storage options, 64GB or 256GB.

The 10th generation Apple iPad comes with two cameras, there is a single 12-megapixel camera on the front of the tablet for FaceTime and selfies and a single 12-megapixel camera on the rear of the device.

There are a total of four models to choose from, two models come with WiFi only and two models come with WiFi and cellular. The iPad supports the Apple Pencil 1st generation.

Pricing for the WiFi model starts at $449 for 64GB of storage and $599 for 256GB of storage. If you go for the WiFi and Cellular model then this tablet starts at $599 with 64GB of storage or if you want 256GB of storage the tablet will cost $749. The iPad is available in a choice of four colors, Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver.

What Specifications does the iPad Air have?

The iPad Air is the more expensive of the two tablets, this device also comes with a 10.9-inch display and features a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels. This is the 5th generation iPad Air and it is powered by the Apple M1 processor.

The Apple M1 in the iPad Air comes with an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, there is also an 8-core GPU with a 16-core Neural Engine.

This model of the iPad comes with 8GB of RAM and there is a choice of two storage sizes, you can either choose 64GB or 256GB of storage. The iPad Air supports the Apple Pencil second generation.

The fifth-generation iPad Air also comes with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for FaceTime and selfies and a 12-megapixel rear camera for taking photos and recording videos.

There are both WiFi-only and WiFi and Cellular versions of the iPad Air available in both storage sizes, pricing for the WiFi model starts at $599 for 64GB of storage and $749 with 256GB of storage.

If you go for the WiFi and Cellular iPad Air then the 64GB model costs $749 and the 256GB model retails for $899. The iPad Air comes in a choice of five colors, Space Grey, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Starlight.

Which one should you buy?

As we can see from the specifications, the iPad and the iPad Air have slightly different specifications, the main difference between the two devices is the processor and also the RAM. The iPad Air comes with the Apple M1 processor and also 8GB of RAM.

Both tablets come with the same size display and the same resolution, they also feature the same cameras on the front and back. Both models also come with the same storage options, you can either choose 64GB or 256GB.

As the two tablets are very similar, it is a difficult decision to make on which one to buy, if you need the extra processing power, then you should look at the iPad Air. If you don’t then the iPad should get the job done for a lower price. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find out more details about both models over at Apple’s website.





