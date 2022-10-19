Apple launches new 10.9 inch iPad

As well as the new iPad Pro, Apple has also launched a new 10th generation iPad, the device has had an updated design and it comes with an Apple A14 Bionic processor.

The new Apple iPad now comes with USB-C and it features a Touch ID button on the side and it comes in a choice of four colors. The new colors for the updated 10.9-inch iPad are silver, blue, yellow and pink.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

The new iPad features an all-screen design in four gorgeous finishes — blue, pink, yellow, and silver. The stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display extends to the edges, so users have even more screen area for apps, games, and having fun on iPad — all in nearly the same size as the previous generation. The new Liquid Retina display provides a beautiful visual experience with 2360×1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. Touch ID moves to the top button of iPad, making it seamless to unlock, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay.

Pricing for the new Apple iPad starts at $449 in the US for the WiFi only model and the cellular model costs $599, both models are now available to order.

Source Apple



