New M2 iPad Pro tablets coming this month

We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 iPad Pro tablets for some time and it looks like they are about to launch sometime soon.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter and he has revealed that we can expect these new iPad Pro tablets very soon. You can see more information on this below.

Apple Inc.’s next iPad Pro is arriving in a matter of days. The company is set to announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the device codenamed J617 and J620, that include the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air.

The new M2 iPad Pro tablets will come in two different sizes, 11 inches and 12.9 and they will use the same M2 processor that Apple introduced with its MacBook Air.

We are also expecting the tablets to get a number of other upgrades over the current models, this should also include more RAM and some new cameras.

The design of the new iPad Pro models will apparently not change very much compared to the current range, there may be some minor design tweaks.

It is not clear as yet when Apple will launch this new iPad, we could possibly see them this week or next week. We are also expecting to see some new Macs from Apple this month as well.

Source Bloomberg



