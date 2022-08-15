M2 iPad Pro and more launching in October

Apple will apparently launch their new M2 iPad Pro in October and we may also see the new larger iPad at the event as well.

There will be two press events from Apple this fall, next month there will be the iPhone 14 event where we will also get to see the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro.

In October there will be a second press event where Apple will unveil their new M2 iPad Pro and also their larger iPad. We will also get to see some new Macs at this press event.

We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 iPad Pro and also the larger iPad for some time and we should get to find out more details about them soon.

We are not expecting the design of the new iPad Pro to change much over the current device, the main difference will be its new processor. We can also expect it to come with more RAM than the current models and it may even come with more storage.

There will be two new iPad Pros this year, one with an 11-inch display and the other with a 12.9 inch display, we will also get to see a range of other devices at the event.

Source Apple Insider

Image Credit: Roberto Nickson

